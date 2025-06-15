NCL Division Two round-up: St Helens derby drawn as Skirlaugh on the rise

ELLENBOROUGH RANGERS and SKIRLAUGH, who met in the classic BARLA National Cup final of 1996, with the Hull side prevailing 21-16 at The Willows, Salford, now find themselves in reduced circumstances and battling to avoid relegation to the NCL’s bottom tier.

Elbra, who have lost their last seven games, remain rooted at the foot of the section while 16-man Skirlaugh, after a third win on the trot, have risen above Thornhill and Hull Dockers, out of the drop zone.

The visitors had to wait until the last minute of the opening period before going in front for the first time, through Barnaby Teasdale, Kieran Smith’s second goal establishing a 16-12 interval lead.

That was how it stayed until ten minutes from time, when Callum Stark crossed to establish a ten-point cushion.

The Cumbrians, for whom Brett Stevenson had improved tries by Zac Olstrom and Luke Broster, had their hopes raised when Olly Bibby dotted down.

But Skirlaugh sealed a 28-16 victory with Keegan Foster’s late touchdown and Smith’s fourth conversion.

Elbra’s Ryan Wilson was sinbinned on 35 minutes, for holding down, while Skirlaugh’s Teasdale copped a yellow card on 65 minutes for a shoulder charge.

THORNHILL lost 28-12 at home to play-off hopefuls HENSINGHAM who, inspired by Fletcher Holgate, led 18-0 prior to the Trojans’ Sam Ratcliffe being yellow carded on 33 minutes for a high tackle,

The Hens, who have won their last five games, closed with tries by Reuben Butterworth, Luke Charlton, Holgate and Miller Dalton, with Adam Williamson booting six goals.

The Trojans, after Ratcliffe’s return, rallied with a Rye Ward brace, Ratcliffe adding both goals. Thornhill’s Brad Llewellyn was sent off in the closing seconds for alleged punching.

EAST LEEDS prevailed 70-4 at HULL DOCKERS. The unbeaten leaders, who led 34-0 at the break, closed with four tries each for Jake Normington and Kieran Brining, and a hat-trick by Ajay Wilson. Luke Littlewood chipped in with a try and seven goals, while Shane Plunkett and Roy Railton closed the account. The Dockers, who had only 16 men, were 50-0 adrift before Kean Dearlove touched down.

BARROW ISLAND led 8-0 against DEWSBURY CELTIC, thanks to tries by Fin Dutton-Rosconie and Aiden Wright, but it wasn’t to last for a side who remain outside the top six.

The title-chasers went on to win 16-8 through unanswered touchdowns for Dom Senior, Billy Yarrow and Dane Windrow, two of which Charlie Heaton converted.

Windrow had been sinbinned, prior to Celtic getting off the mark, for contact with the head.

The St Helens derby between CLOCK FACE MINERS and PILKINGTON RECS – a meeting of teams in third and fourth spots – finished all-square at 16-16.

The Miners, who were seeking to avoid a third successive defeat, posted tries by Tom Taylor, Ben Daniels and Karle Hunt, with Lewis Geraghty’s second goal, on 69 minutes, being the last score of the game.

Pilks, who had been targeting a fifth successive win, had led through a Ryan Lockett touchdown, a George Hannan brace, and two Kyran Knapper conversions. The Recs’ cause wasn’t helped by the dismissal of Harry Coleman on 33 minutes for alleged punching, while Clock’s Jack Graham was sinbinned for his reaction.

A try a minute from time by Luke Barnes, with Mike Sanderson adding his fifth goal, helped DRIGHLINGTON to a 26-24 win at NORMANTON.

The Knights had been reduced to eleven men through the sinbinnings of Jacob Crossland (slap) and Noah Halliday (dangerous lift) while the visitors had lost Max Liddemore (yellow carded for kicking).

Normanton, who scored five tries to Drig’s four, led through a Joe Crossland brace, together with tries by Mark Poppleton, Josh Green and Taylor Carter, two of which Charlie Barker converted.

The visitors had previously posted tries by Alfie Ward (two) and Rhys Riddiford.