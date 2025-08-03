NCL Division Two: East Leeds and Dewsbury Celtic march on

THE meeting of ELLENBOROUGH NRANGERS, who went into the game bottom of the section, and leaders East Leeds, who boasted a 100 percent winning record, went entirely in line with the form book, although the Cumbrians were able to draw plenty of positives from a spirited display on losing 50-6.

Prop Daniel Penman, in particular, was outstanding, but there was no questioning the superiority of the visitors, who were always in control despite having only 16 players.

Elliot Windley, who was born and raised in the Hull area before enjoying a successful professional career, orchestrated matters to telling effect from hooker, and Easts laid down a strong marker with early tries for Kieron Brining and Kane Riley, both of which Billy Evans converted.

Elbra’s Niall Gray replied midway through the opening period, Brett Stevenson improving.

But the champions-elect, who had prevailed 56-12 in Leeds, went in at the break 18 points ahead, courtesy of touchdowns for Brining and Alfie Crawford, with Jake Normington adding the extras on each occasion.

Crawford grabbed his second try within five minutes of the restart, while Normington crashed over as the hour-mark beckoned, with Evans landing both goals.

And, target achieved, Easts closed in style with Riley’s second try and touchdowns by Shaun Ward and David Kamano, with Evans adding his fifth conversion.

DEWSBURY CELTIC remain second after posting a double over fourth-placed CLOCK FACE MINERS, who had lost 44-20 in Yorkshire.

Celtic prevailed 32-6 – their fifth successive win – having eased to a 14-0 interval lead with tries by Jordan Hirst, Billy Yarrow and Joe Mitchell, with Hirst hoisting the first of his four goals.

The Miners made the most of the sinbinning of Dewsbury’s Dane Windrow for a ‘chicken-wing’ tackle when Jack Highcock crossed on the hour and Lewis Geraghty added the extras.

But Celtic had the better of the closing quarter with unanswered tries for Casey Canterbury, Yarrow and Hirst.

SKIRLAUGH stay out of the drop zone after completing a double over second-bottom HULL DOCKERS with a 20-18 away success following their 18-12 home win.

The visitors, who were never behind, led 20-12 13 minutes into the second period, having posted a brace apiece for Nathan Dunn and Tom Gray, with Kieren Smith converting two efforts.

The Dockers, who had survived the sinbinning of Dave Bade late in the first half for a swinging arm, registered tries by Dan Suddaby, Chris Lyth and, on 63 minutes, Kean Dearlove, but Skirlaugh held out in a tense finish.

BARROW ISLAND ended a three-match losing run with a 20-10 victory over THORNHILL.

The Island, who had prevailed 18-4 in Dewsbury, trailed 10-6 at the break but beat the 16-man visitors through unanswered tries by Cam Currie and Jack Sutherland, with Ellis Archer adding the last three of his four goals.

Tyler Brady had opened for them while Ryan Mitchell had given Thornhill an early lead and Sam Ratcliffe kicked three goals.

In a stormy finish, Barrow Island’s Trent Ruddy and the Trojans’ Jake Hickling were red carded for their alleged parts in a skirmish. Thornhill’s Elliott Robson and Wes Brown had been sinbinned in the final quarter for high tackles.

Fifth-placed HENSINGHAM never quite recovered from a 10-0 interval deficit against third-placed PILKINGTON RECS.

The Recs, who had won 26-16 in St Helens, replicated that result in a fifth successive win, posting a try and three goals by Kyran Knapper and touchdowns to Jake Topping, Callum Derrick, Aidyn Jones and Tom Connick.

Fletcher Holgate, Reuben Butterworth and Miller Dalton replied for the Hens, for whom Adam Williamson improved a couple of scores before Kie Mewse was sinbinned four minutes from time (when the score was 20-16) for dissent.

DRIGHLINGTON are only a point behind sixth-placed NORMANTON in the standings after completing a double, following the 26-24 triumph in Wakefield, with a 19-12 victory, cemented by Max Liddemore’s 74th-minute field-goal.

Both sides scored three tries, but Charlie Barker’s brace for the Knights, and Joe Crossland’s effort, went unconverted.

By contrast, Drig’s Mick Sanderson improved touchdowns by Ethan Montgomery, Alfie Ward and Liddemore to help end a five-match losing run.