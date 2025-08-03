NCL Division One round-up: Grieving Heworth claim notable win

HEWORTH, who had laid former chairman Barry Jackson to rest the previous day and are also in mourning for Rod Skelton, whose 60 years’ service included over four decades as groundsman, paid fitting tribute with a notable win over INCE ROSE BRIDGE.

The Villagers, through a third successive victory, not only gained revenge for the 26-6 defeat in Wigan but have leapfrogged Ince into second spot.

That outcome hadn’t looked likely when the Bridge went 14-0 up in as many minutes with tries by TJ Boyd and Jamie Malone, with Mason Fillingham landing three goals.

But Heworth subsequently dominated with touchdowns for Liam Richmond, George Elliott and Harrison Briggs as they forged an 18-14 interval lead, and tries in the closing quarter to Jack Sadler and George Burton, with Sadler totalling five goals, sealed a 30-14 victory.

Leaders WIGAN ST JUDES were 18-16 down at play-off aspirants KELLS with nine minutes left but snatched a 24-18 win with second tries by Brogan Turner and, in the closing seconds, Connor Parkinson.

Reece Matthews opened Judes’ account, with Danny Cassidy landing two goals, while the Miners, in seeking revenge for their 21-8 away defeat, led through tries by Grant Gainford, Ryan Starkie and Ashton Sice, each of which Ross Gainford converted.

STANNINGLEY, who had edged SHAW CROSS 12-10 in west Leeds, completed a convincing double with a 30-6 away success.

The visitors led 14-0 at the break and were 20-0 ahead seven minutes after the restart, with the aid of tries by Dean Parker, Connor Aveyard (two, on his way to a hat-trick) and Adam Butterill.

The Sharks hit back with 13 minutes remaining, Evan Stephenson goaling his own score.

But Stanningley closed in style with touchdowns by Kai Simpson and Aveyard, with Tom Flannery firing his third goal to help his side leapfrog Shaw Cross into fourth spot.

WOOLSTON are off the bottom after ending an eight-match losing sequence with a 26-24 win over EGREMONT, who are closer to the play-offs than the drop zone.

Rovers, who had been hammered 70-6 in Cumbria, were only behind for a short spell, Fraser McNee crossing for Rangers in the fourth minute.

Woolston went on to have the better of exchanges with tries by Louis Talbot, James Tarpey, Simon Bishop and, in the second period, Tom Fagan with a brace. Ryan Brown (two) and Talbot landed goals.

Egremont’s response involved a Brad Long touchdown and a Jak Conway brace, with Tom Houghton and Matt Henson both kicking a couple of goals.

McNee (leading with his head) and Woolston’s Ryan Palin (running in) were yellow carded late in the first half.

OULTON are now propping up the section after slipping 38-18 at WIGAN ST PATRICKS, who had won 14-10 in Leeds.

Pats, who had been pegged back from 22-6 ahead at the break to 22-18 on the hour, took the spoils through two tries and five goals for Brad Smith, while Jack Sproat also bagged a brace and other touchdowns in the decisive closing quarter had gone to Lance Wright, Connor Taylor and Danny Ryding.

The Raiders had rallied through Matty Stableford, Joe Horan and Danny Mackintosh, with Josh Perkins (two) and Archie Craggs landing goals.

Third-bottom CROSFIELDS are six points shy of fourth-bottom Egremont, having slipped 26-22 at home to OLDHAM ST ANNES.

The Saints, who have gone five games without defeat, are in the play-off spots having completed a double (with a 26-18 win in Oldham) through tries by Leo McNally, Jack Etchells, Craig Basnett, Lewis Hollidge and Hayden Wardle, with Matt Whitehead kicking three goals.

The Soap missed out despite touchdowns to Jamie Abram, Sam Worrall, Jamie Cannon and, in the last minute, a consolation effort by Tom Brown. Abram (two) and Nathan Lyons landed the conversions.