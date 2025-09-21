NCL Division Two round-up: East Leeds complete a perfect season

CHAMPIONS EAST LEEDS completed the campaign with a 90-2 win over HULL DOCKERS, reaching a stunning 1,090 points in the process and closing with a 100 percent winning record.

Easts, who were presented with the championship trophy by the NCL’s long-serving Trevor Hunt, opened with the first of two tries by Jake Normington, who was playing his last game and will now focus on his new role of club chairman.

Kieron Brining helped himself to a sizzling five tries, Isaac Coleman grabbed a hat-trick and there was a brace for Jordan Russell. Luke Littlewood chipped in with a try and 13 goals and other touchdowns went to Adam Gibbons, Elliot Windley and Owen Hughes.

The Dockers, who had lost 70-4 in Hull, travelled with only eleven men (including coach Gareth Fox) and were hardly helped by the sin-binning of Kai Bartlett for a professional foul. Oli Agar landed a penalty-goal in a game in which Easts led 68-0 at the break, the match being brought to a close on the hour.

Second-placed DEWSBURY CELTIC beat BARROW ISLAND, who had been unable to travel several weeks ago because of an outbreak of impetigo in the camp, 28-0.

Celtic, who had been restricted to a 16-8 win in Barrow, were 14-0 ahead against the 15-man visitors at half-time, having posted a Lewis Teale brace and a try and a goal by Jordan Hirst.

Joe Mitchell nipped over twice in the second period and a fourth successive victory was ratified through a late Billy Yarrow touchdown and a conversion by Charlie Heaton.

Fullback Lewi Regan shone for the Island, who would have forced their way into the promotion play-offs, above Normanton Knights, had they prevailed.

The Knights will now visit Pilkington Recs in Saturday’s semi-finals while, also in St Helens, Clock Face Miners will entertain Hensingham.