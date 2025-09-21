Leeds Rhinos beat Warrington Wolves in Reserves Grand Final

LEEDS RHINOS 8 WARRINGTON WOLVES 0

PHIL CAPLAN, AMT Headingley, Saturday

TYPICALLY incessant Grand Final, wind-driven rain couldn’t dampen a compelling Reserves decider, with Leeds’ magnificent defence throughout seeing them home.

The sides were separated by a try and two penalty goals from the young hosts, the majority of whom are eligible to play in the Academy Grand Final between the same sides next week.

But the defensive commitment of both sides was admirable, Leeds just having extra spark and threat on attack to seal victory in an always-absorbing clash.

Warrington forwards Max Wood and Thomas McKinney backed up from the first-team game at Hull KR on Thursday night, together with unused substitute Lucas Green, who played in this game at loose forward, while Leeds had Jack Smith back from his extended loan spell at London Broncos and Presley Cassell in their ranks.

However, respective halves Jack Sinfield and Ewan Irwin – germane to their sides reaching the decider – didn’t figure after their respective Super League appearances.

Conditions naturally dictated a conservative start, defences dominating, the respective number 13s – Cassell and Green – in a fine cameo battle early on.

Wolves knocked on at the play-the-ball on their own 20 but Leeds undermined the first opportunity with a forward pass.

Francis Sergent fielded two dangerous kicks superbly for the visitors, with Leeds’s Zak Lloyd making his presence felt in the tough opening exchanges.

With the hosts winning the territorial battle, the Rhinos front row combined when Ben Littlewood gave a fine offload 30 metres out for George Brown to go racing over in the corner for the opening try just after the quarter mark.

Warrington went high on the next set to give Leeds an out and did so again when Elliott Fox scooted near the posts, Jack Smith landing the penalty goal.

Wolves’ indiscipline again proved costly, conceding a lifting tackle and, after Harry Smith had gone on a jinking run, another high tackle was made in front of the posts, for a penalty that Jack Smith again knocked over to make it 8-0.

Rhinos had opportunities to extend the lead late in the first half from a dropped high kick, accidental offside and cheap spilt ball by Warrington, plus a Smith interception, but couldn’t capitalise.

Warrington found touch from the kick-off to the second half for their first attacking threat but knocked on. However, they enjoyed the best of the early possession, a Smith kick then pinning them on their own line.

Charlie Walker broke 70 metres for the visitors, with Lewis Barrett sniping and gaining a set restart, but the home defence held.

On the back of a Leeds penalty, Shane Tuohey lost possession over the line and Warrington countered, also after a penalty, with the impressive Isaac Reid held up.

A Joseph Hickey kick on the last gave Wolves a repeat set, with Logan Raughter and Charlie McKler going close but Leeds again defending their line well.

Leeds were caught offside and gave away a repeat set and a drop-out from a Hickey kick as the Wolves threatened, Tom McKinney knocking on as the rain worsened.

Ned McCormack made a terrific break in response, but Jacob Hardy’s pass was forward. Dylan misfielded a Daniel Regan kick, but strong defence jolting the ball from McKinney.

With time running out, Hickey tried a shallow cross-kick for Sergent, but the ball just grazed touch and Smith covered a Wolves chip and hack on the last as the Rhinos held on.

GAMESTAR: In an outstanding team effort to nil their opponents it was hard to pick a hero, but Zak Lloyd took the eye.

GAMEBREAKER: Leeds’s gang-defence produced a ferocious late tackle on Tom McKinney to force the ball free, an effort that summed up their magnificent resolve.

RHINOS

1 Harley Thomas

2 Dylan Proud

3 Jacob Hardy

4 Ned McCormack

5 Jack Smith

6 George Brown

7 Harry Smith

8 Ben Littlewood

9 Elliott Fox

10 Tom Nicholson-Watton

11 Oliver Smart

12 Zak Lloyd

13 Presley Cassell

Subs (all used)

14 Shane Tuohey

15 Joe Butterfield

16 Dacx Jones-Buchanan

17 Noah Whittingham

Tries: Brown (21)

Goals: J Smith 2/3

WOLVES

1 Lachlan Webster

2 Francis Sergent

3 Charlie Walker

4 James Duffy

5 Bailey Lund

6 Joseph Hickey

7 Daniel Regan

20 Max Wood

9 Ben Hartill

19 Thomas McKinney

11 Kian Stanton

12 Logan Raughter

13 Lucas Green

Subs (all used)

14 Lewis Barrett

10 Isaac Reid

16 Charlie McKler

17 Joseph Bajer

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 6-0, 8-0; 8-0

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rhinos: Zak Lloyd; Wolves: Isaac Reid

Penalty count: 8-5

Half-time: 8-0

Referee: Milo McKelvey