NCL Division Two round-up: Normanton Knights stun Dewsbury Celtic

NORMANTON pulled off a huge upset with a 14-12 win at second-placed DEWSBURY CELTIC.

The Knights ended a three-match losing run through a late try by Thomas Jordan – the only score of the second period.

Celtic, who had never previously been behind, had led through a try and two goals by Jordan Hirst and a Billy Yarrow touchdown.

Elliott Davey had bagged a brace for Normanton, while Jacob Crossland landed a penalty-goal on the cusp of half-time.

PILKINGTON RECS are behind Celtic and Clock Face solely on points difference following a 38-20 verdict over BARROW ISLAND.

The Recs, who were never behind despite having George Hannan sinbinned for a dangerous tackle, registered an Aidyn Jones brace, a try and five goals for Kyran Knapper and touchdowns to Tom Connick, Harry Coleman, Callum Derrick and Elliot Martin.

Fin Dutton-Rosconie scored a try and two goals for the Island, while Cory Barker, Trent Ruddy and Carl McBain also dotted down.

Fifteen-man CLOCK FACE lost 25-16 at HENSINGHAM, despite having gone 10-0 up through a Jack Graham brace and a Lewis Geraghty goal.

The Miners were ten points behind before Geraghty converted Oscar Hardman’s try. The Hens then made certain of victory through Jaylen’s second touchdown and a Kieran Mewse field-goal.

Corby Rickerby had bagged an early brace for the Cumbrians, Koby Conway dotted down and Adam Williamson landed two goals.

Yellow cards were brandished to Hensingham’s Ben Pearce (elbow) and Clock’s Max Adamson (late contact).

Leaders EAST LEEDS saw off bottom side ELLENBOROUGH, who had only 15 men, 56-12.

Kieran Brining led the way with a hat-trick and there was a brace apiece for Jake Normington and Callum Windley. Luke Littlewood chipped in with a try and six goals and remaining touchdowns went to Ajay Wilson, Elliot Windley and Owen Hughes.

Elbra’s Brett Stevenson converted scores by Daniel Penman and Zac Olstrom.

SKIRLAUGH beat HULL DOCKERS 18-12 in the relegation derby.

The hosts, who had beaten Drighlington in their previous outing, are only two points adrift of fourth-bottom Thornhill, while the Dockers have now lost their last seven games.

The Dockers were 16-12 behind at the break, the lead having changed hands on three occasions, but there was no further score until the last minute, when the visitors’ Kallum Birch was red carded for an alleged high tackle and Kieran Smith landed the clinching penalty-goal.

Smith had earlier converted two of tries by Lochlan Fitzgerald, Tom Gray and Scott Mountain while the Dockers had posted touchdowns by Tim Heil and Callum McKinley, both of which Olly Agar improved.

DRIGHLINGTON recovered from 12-0 down to beat visitors THORNHILL 36-16.

The result arguably hinged on the dismissal close to half-time of the visitors’ Johnny Campbell for alleged punching. Campbell had previously crossed for the Trojans, emulating Jason Kay, while Sam Ratcliffe goaled both efforts.

The hosts, who had been level through tries by Luke Broadbent and Steve Walton, plus the first two of Mick Sanderson’s four goals, went 24-12 up through touchdowns to Ben Warren, Jake Barnes and Rhys Riddiford.

Ryan Mitchell replied for Thornhill, but Drig sealed victory with tries by Alfie Ward and Liam Wright. Rye Ward (Trojans) was sinbinned late on for striking.