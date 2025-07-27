NCL Division Two round-up: Skirlaugh and Thornhill Trojans boost survival hopes

THE battle to avoid relegation is intensifying.

While ELLENBOROUGH and Hull Dockers appear to be doomed, SKIRLAUGH and Thornhill Trojans are putting real pressure on those above them in the bid to avoid finishing in the bottom three.

Skirlaugh beat Elbra, who had been seen off 28-16 in Cumbria, 28-8, despite falling behind to an early Niall Gray try which Brett Stevenson converted.

The hosts led 10-8 at half-time, thanks to touchdowns by Josh Atkinson and Scott Mountain, plus a Kieran Smith goal, Stevenson responding with a late penalty-goal.

But, making full use of a strong wind, the Hull side eased home with unanswered tries in the second period by George Power, Nathan Dunn and Tom Gray, each of which Smith improved.

THORNHILL are, like Skirlaugh, only two points behind DRIGHLINGTON, who the Trojans beat 34-18.

Drig, who had won 36-16 at home, recovered from 12-0 down to be only 16-12 adrift, Mike Sanderson converting tries by Liam Wright and Steve Walton, but the visitors had to wait until the last minute before Sanderson goaled Lucas Hallas’ effort.

By then, Thornhill were certain of avoiding a third successive reverse (and at the same time condemned Drighlington to a fifth defeat on the hoof) having posted two tries each for Ryan Mitchell and Callum Gamble, with Zak Haigh and Bailey Lee also crossing and Sam Ratcliffe booting five goals.

HULL DOCKERS were scuttled 36-6 at promotion hopefuls PILKINGTON RECS, who have won four games on the trot and who had prevailed 30-18 on the east coast.

Sixteen-man Dockers were denied any score until five minutes from time, when Finn Toomey raced in and Oli Agar added the extras.

Otherwise, Pilks did much as they pleased, registering a brace apiece for Callum Derrick and Aidyn Jones, plus tries by Ian Mather, Ben O’Donnell and Elliot Martin, supported by four Kyran Knapper goals.

Unbeaten leaders EAST LEEDS toppled visitors HENSINGHAM, who travelled from Cumbria with only 16 men but were seeking a third successive win, 36-16.

The Hens, who had lost 44-6 at home, scored first – through Matt Williams – and last, through Fletcher Holgate, with Kieren Mewes adding both conversions. Ben Pearce, meanwhile, dotted down early in the second half to peg Easts back to 16-10 at that stage.

The champions-elect, however, took the spoils with a try and four goals by Billy Evans and touchdowns to Ajay Wilson, Nehemiah Mensah, Owen Hughes, Kieron Brining, Moris Kamano and Alfie Crawford.

NORMANTON KNIGHTS led promotion-chasers CLOCK FACE MINERS 20-10 as the game went into the final quarter, having recorded tries by Mark Poppleton, Elliot Davey, Jacob Crossland and Tim Robinson, with Charlie Barker converting a couple of efforts.

The Miners hit back through Connor McCarten, with Nathan Benson adding his second goal, but the issue was thrown wide open when the hosts’ Thomas Jordan was sent off nine minutes from time for alleged gouging.

Clock made the most of the extra man, Ben Daniels squeezing in wide out to restore parity with four minutes left. Benson, however, was unable to add the difficult conversion, leaving the sides level at 20-20.

Jake Boardman and Oscar Hardman had crossed earlier for the Miners.

The fixture between Dewsbury Celtic and Barrow Island was postponed. The Island’s John Jefferson told League Express: “We had a breakout of impetigo in the club, with eight players (infected). It is very easy to pass on; all are on antibiotics.”