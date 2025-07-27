NCL Division One round-up: Ince Rose Bridge dramatically beat Stanningley

THE game between leaders WIGAN ST JUDES and bottom side WOOLSTON ROVERS went according to the formbook as Judes prevailed 70-16, with Conner Parkinson and Harry Parkinson helping themselves to hat-tricks.

Danny Cassidy contributed two tries and eight goals and other touchdowns in a fourth successive win, which was earned despite the sinbinning of Aaron Smith for holding down, went to Joey Brady, James Worthington, Brogan Turner and Josh Hill. Kieron Rennox chipped in with a try and a conversion.

Rovers, in losing an eighth successive game, were limited to a try and two goals by Ryan Brown and touchdowns to James Tarpey and Harry Files.

STANNINGLEY missed out on the chance to leapfrog inactive Shaw Cross into fourth spot, despite going into an 18-0 lead against second-placed INCE ROSE BRIDGE after only 14 minutes through a try and three goals by Thomas Flannery and touchdowns to Jeremy Wiscombe and Connor Aveyard.

With 16 minutes remaining, however, Ince were level, having blasted back to 22-22 with a try and three goals by Mason Fillingham and touchdowns to Kallem Rodgers, Peter Valentine and Casey Shaw.

The hosts, who had been limited to Aveyard’s second try in response, nosed ahead again with a Flannery field-goal on 79 minutes.

But Ince were not to be denied and snatched a 26-23 triumph (and a double following their 24-16 home win) when Danny Dainty squeezed over in the closing seconds.

Relegation-haunted OULTON opened and closed the scoring against promotion-chasing HEWORTH with tries by Joe Horan and Joe Littlewood, the first of which Josh Perkins converted.

The Villagers, however, dominated the meat of the contest to complete a double, following their 34-22 success in York, with a 44-10 triumph.

Ben Barnard crossed twice, Callum Rutland scored a try and six goals, and the account was closed by Billy Sturdy, Jonny Payne, Maddix Jeffery, Mackenzie Scurr and Liam Jackson.

OLDHAM ST ANNES gained revenge for their 26-24 defeat in Whitehaven, and leapfrogged KELLS into the top six, thanks to a 34-22 home victory.

Callum Fletcher crossed twice for the Saints, Hayden Wardle, Sam Johnson, Ady Gleeson and Connor Rose dotted down, and Matt Whitehead landed five goals.

The Miners, who were 12-10 behind at the interval, posted tries by Jack Ainley, Joe Moore, Harley Nelson and James Ennis, three of which Ross Gainford improved.

EGREMONT nosed above WIGAN ST PATRICKS in the quest to ease clear of the relegation zone, thanks to a 34-10 win in which retribution was exacted for the 48-4 away setback.

The sides were level at 10-10 early in the second half but Pats were unable to add to tries by Jonah Taylor and Lance Wright, the second of which Jack Sproat converted.

Rangers, who eased home with the aid of unanswered touchdowns for Jayden Tyson, Kieran Glenn, James Messenger, Fraser McNee and Pat Wells, were 20-10 ahead when the Saints’ Matthew Ellis was red carded on 65 minutes for alleged punching. Egremont’s Matty Bewsher (retaliation) was yellow carded in the same incident.

Glenn was sinbinned five minutes later for use of the forearm. Mitchell Edwards had been handed ten minutes on the sidelines, late in the first half, for a high tackle.

Lachlan McDowell and Ryan Houghton had scored the opened tries for Egremont, for whom Bewsher, Kristian Tyson and Houghton each kicked a goal.