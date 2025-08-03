NCL Premier Division round-up: Dewsbury Moor suffer relegation

DEWSBURY MOOR are relegated, joining Leigh Miners Rangers in falling through the trapdoor.

They lost 56-6 at West Bowling who, in completing a double after their 32-26 win in Dewsbury, are second, courtesy of Rochdale Mayfield’s win over West Hull.

That latter result, in addition to giving Bowling the chance to ease ahead of Wests on points difference, means the Moor are unable to overhaul Mayfield in their bid to get out of the bottom three, even in the unlikely event of them winning all four of their remaining matches.

Wests were 22-0 ahead at the break, thanks to tries by Lewis Camden, Lewis Taylor, Oliver Bartle and Josh Lynam, with Charlie Barrett adding the first three of his seven goals.

The Moor lost James Samme twelve minutes after the restart – red carded for an alleged late hit – and Bowling went on to post touchdowns for Chris Cullimore, Danny Halmshaw, Camden, Taylor, and, emulating that duo with a late brace, Nath Light, with Camden improving the last score.

Felix Ellis grabbed a late consolation try for Dewsbury Moor, Brad Foster improving, before Wests had Lewis Magson yellow carded for tripping.

MAYFIELD exacted retribution for a 34-4 thrashing in Hull with an equally-emphatic 38-10 victory.

The Rochdale side, who have gone above York Acorn in the bid to ease clear of the drop zone, were 14-0 ahead on 15 minutes with the help of a Jack McConnachie try and a Ben Metcalfe brace.

It stayed that way until eight minutes into the second period, when Deacon Connolly dotted down.

And although Eligh Wilkinson quickly responded for Wests, Mayfield dominated the closing quarter with tries by Tyrone Chipchase and two for Devlin Long, with Jack Wright completing a five-goal contribution.

The Green and Golds had to be content with a consolation try three minutes from time by Tom Verity which Wilkinson converted.

SIDDAL are now four points clear at the top, having defeated WATH BROW HORNETS 34-0 by way of revenge for their 28-12 defeat in Cumbria.

The Halifax outfit led 10-0 at half-time, having posted a Henry Turner brace in the opening quarter.

Harvey Williams – who closed with three goals – nipped over a couple of minutes after the restart, and Sam Walsh crossed as the hour beckoned.

And, despite the efforts of Hornets centre Morgan McCourt, Siddal also had much the better of the closing quarter with unanswered tries by Jamie Greenwood, Walsh and Harry Milnes.

That left Wath Brow, who have now lost four games on the trot, in danger of losing touch with the top-six play-off berths.

WATERHEAD WARRIORS seem to be warming up nicely for the play-offs and remain in fourth spot after five successive wins, LEIGH MINERS RANGERS being their latest victims.

The Warriors, who had prevailed 30-10 at Twist Lane, were 28-0 ahead on as many minutes, thanks to a brace apiece for Kegan Brennan and Harrison Dodd, a Finlay Rogers effort and the first four of Brennan’s ten goals.

Rangers hit back with Leon Molyneaux’s conversion of Jacob Farrimond’s touchdown but Waterhead responded before the break through Jenson Hamilton.

And it was one-way traffic in the second period when Phil Joy, Callum Cameron, Adam Robinson, Scott Parnaby and Hamilton dotted down in a 64-6 triumph.

THATTO HEATH CRUSADERS are also eying the title via the play-offs, judging by a third successive win.

The St Helens outfit’s latest scalp, LOCK LANE, had been seeking a double after their 20-18 away win and that ambition looked achievable on 50 minutes, when the Castleford side had recovered from 10-0 down at the break to lead 12-10, courtesy of a try and two goals by Connor Jordan and a Leyton Davies touchdown.

But Thatto, who had opened with tries by Ryan Forshaw and Brad Ashurst, regrouped with unanswered scores by Forshaw and, in the last minute, David Pike’s clincher, with Ryan Houghton booting his third goal.

The Lane remain in the relegation zone, four points behind fourth-bottom York Acorn with only four matches left, after seven defeats on the hoof.

Two players (Dylan Whittaker of Lock Lane, and Adam Saunders of Thatto) were sinbinned in the closing quarter for professional fouls.

Reigning champions HUNSLET ARLFC are continuing to signal that they aim to retain the trophy.

A 50-10 success over YORK ACORN was the south Leeds side’s third win on the trot, and bolsters their top-six berth, while the visitors are too close to the relegation zone for comfort.

Acorn, who had lost 30-16 in York, started brightly when Ant Chilton converted Nathan Hammerton’s first-minute try, only for Hunslet ARLFC to lead 18-6 at the opening period’s midway point through two Josh McLelland tries and a Matty Scott effort, with Harry Shackleton adding the first three of his nine goals.

The visitors rallied through Josh Thompson but the hosts went on to hit the half-century with tries by Harry Dodd, Tyler Dargan, McLelland (for his hat-trick), Jake Dearden and George Rayner.

