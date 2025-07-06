NCL Premier Division round-up: Siddal and West Hull march on

LEADERS SIDDAL, who had beaten ROCHDALE MAYFIELD 36-22 in Halifax, completed a double with a 36-12 victory across the Pennines.

The visitors, who were only 8-6 ahead at the break (Ieuan Higgs having converted Deacon Connolly’s try in response to a Harvey Williams touchdown and two Jamie Greenwood goals), rode the loss of Dom Booth, who was sinbinned on 37 minutes for a high tackle.

But Mayfield were unable to do the same after Cole Connolly was yellow carded on 51 minutes for a high tackle.

Daniel Rushworth and Leo Dow powered over before his return and Henry Turner and Sam Walsh then dotted down in a blistering 15-minute spell, Greenwood adding each goal.

And although Connolly again crossed for Mayfield, Higgs once more improving, Siddal had the last word with Walsh’s second try.

Second-placed WEST HULL toppled play-off aspirants THATTO HEATH CRUSADERS, who had only 15 players, 16-10.

The Crusaders, who had lost 22-18 in St Helens, opened and closed the scoring with tries by Alex Speakman and James Holroyd, the second of which Sean Leicester improved.

Between-times, however, Wests controlled exchanges. Tries in a five-minute spell before the break by Jack Watts and Ryan Wilson, both of which Jack Potter improved, helped establish a 12-4 interval lead which was extended to twelve points when Jack Lazenby swept over as the contest entered the final quarter.

WATH BROW HORNETS travelled to Bradford seeking a double over WEST BOWLING, who had been edged 22-16 in Cumbria.

The expected close encounter between sides placed third and fourth didn’t transpire, however.

Hornets, who were targeting a fourth win on the trot, were scuttled 48-4, their only try coming early in the final quarter, by Luke Davison, when Wests were already 36-0 ahead.

Logan Simpson, Chris Cullimore and Elliott Cousins crossed in the first half, with Cullimore, Harry Williams and Josh Lynam racing in before the hour.

And, after Davison’s score, Bowling closed in style with tries by Charlie Barrett and Alix Stephenson, while Williams completed an eight-from-eight return with the boot.

WATERHEAD WARRIORS have gone above Wath Brow, courtesy of a 34-18 win over a HUNSLET ARLFC side bidding to join the Oldham outfit in fifth spot.

The Warriors were 12-0 ahead as the interval approached, thanks to tries by Adam Robinson and Tim Bridge, plus a penalty-goal and a conversion by Kegan Brennan.

The visitors’ Ryan Morley was sinbinned on 39 minutes for a shoulder charge and by the time he returned, Waterhead had doubled their lead, thanks to improved touchdowns for Matty Holland and Brennan.

Hunslet ARLFC mounted a challenge when Dillan Thornton and Joe Abson nipped over before the hour-mark, Jordan Gale converting both goals.

But Waterhead restored control through tries for Robinson and Scott Parnaby, with Brennan kicking his fifth goal. And that was more than enough to exact retribution for the 26-10 defeat in south Leeds, despite Josh McLelland’s late try which Gale improved.

YORK ACORN, in ending a four-match losing run, have eased above LOCK LANE (who have gone four games without a win) out of the relegation zone.

Acorn’s 24-6 win marks what could be a vital double following their 22-10 success in Castleford. But victory was harder-earned than the scoreline might suggest.

Jack Green scored the only try of the first half, on ten minutes, and an Ant Chilton penalty-goal six minutes after the restart established a 6-0 lead.

Chilton then converted a Jack Stewart touchdown, only for the Lane to reduce the deficit to 12-6 when Danny Holmes popped over on the hour and Nathan Fozzard added the extras.

But Acorn eased home with tries in the last eleven minutes for Eddie Prescott and Stewart, Chilton improving both efforts.

DEWSBURY MOOR leapfrogged LEIGH MINERS RANGERS off the foot of the table, gaining revenge for a 16-8 defeat at Twist Lane with a 36-0 home win.

Andy Philbin impressed for the 16-man visitors but the Maroons were 14-0 ahead by the break, thanks to tries by Felix Ellis, George Woodcock and Louie Walker, the latter landing a goal.

William Clarkson bagged a brace in the second period, when James Samme and Aaron James also crossed. Woodcock added three conversions.

Read round-ups of the other NCL divisions here.