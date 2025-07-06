NCL Division One round-up: Wigan St Judes stay top but Heworth slip

CALLUM HUGHES scored four tries as INCE ROSE BRIDGE beat OULTON RAIDERS 36-14 on Thursday evening to return to the top of the table.

Ince, who had beaten the relegation-threatened Raiders 48-4 in Leeds, also posted touchdowns for Peter Valentine, TJ Boyd and Scott Finney, with Mason Fillingham landing four goals.

Oulton, who were only 16-8 behind early in the second period, registered a Robbie Powell brace, a Charlie Costello try and a Harvey Stevens conversion.

The Bridge’s period in pole position was shortlived, however. WIGAN ST JUDES are again riding high after completing a double over SHAW CROSS SHARKS.

Judes, who were 10-6 ahead at the interval, prevailed 23-16 through two tries, three goals and a field-goal for Danny Cassidy, with Connor Parkinson and Reece Matthews also touching down.

The hosts posted touchdowns for Brad Wakenshaw, Tenneson Neagle and Evan Stephenson, two of which Lewis Heckford improved.

HEWORTH, who lost 30-12 at home to play-off aspirants STANNINGLEY, have slipped below Ince.

The visitors, who had lost 36-12 in Leeds, led 12-0 on as many minutes after tries by Luke Townend and Connor Aveyard, only for the Villagers to draw level through Callum Rutland’s conversions of touchdowns by Adam Dent and Harrison Briggs.

Stanningley, though, went in at the break 18-12 ahead, Townend having crossed again. Nathan Stone nipped over within four minutes of the restart and victory was sealed when Josh Phillips darted over with ten minutes remaining, Tom Flannery firing his fifth conversion from as many attempts.

WIGAN ST PATRICKS eased above KELLS and Egremont Rangers into the top six.

Pats, who were seeking to end a three-match losing run (the Cumbrians were targeting a third win on the trot, not to mention a double) scored in the first minute, through Jack Sproat, but Kells immediately levelled with Ross Gainford’s conversion of Oscar Cook’s touchdown.

The Saints, though, went in at the break 10-6 up, Logan Bradbury nipping in.

Riley Dervan and Reece Rowcroft added touchdowns by the 49th minute, and that was how it stayed until seven minutes from the close, when Jonah Taylor sprinted through and Brad Smith landed his fourth goal.

Reviving CROSFIELDS are still in the relegation zone but, in posting a third successive win with a 30-6 triumph over EGREMONT RANGERS, can’t be ruled out in their bid to retain their Division One status.

Kieran Thomas and Nathan Lyon nipped over in the first half, with Nathan Taylor landing a conversion and a penalty-goal.

Taylor improved his own score, and one for Jamie Abram, in an eight-minute spell straddling the hour-mark.

And although Egremont hit back through Kieran Glenn (Tom Houghton improving) the Soap had the last word when Taylor goaled Ben Steele’s late touchdown.

OLDHAM ST ANNES, who had prevailed 30-12 in Warrington, registered a double over bottom side WOOLSTON ROVERS with a 12-6 success to stay clear of the drop zone.

Rovers opened the scoring on 26 minutes, Ryan Brown converting Andy Young’s try.

Annes pegged the visitors back to 6-4 at the break, courtesy of Jack Etchells’ late touchdown, and they went in front for the first time when Alex Eyres dotted down with twelve minutes left, Matt Whitehead adding the conversion and, shortly afterwards, a penalty-goal.