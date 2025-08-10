NCL Premier Division round-up: Siddal close in on Minor Premiership

SIDDAL are closing in on the Minor Premiership.

The Halifax outfit, who headed the standings last year, are four points clear of rivals West Bowling and West Hull after beating YORK ACORN 38-6.

Acorn, who had lost 20-4 to Siddal on their own patch, are looking over their shoulders at the drop zone after three defeats in their last four games.

The visitors were nevertheless only 10-0 behind at the interval, having limited their hosts to tries by Sam Walsh and Oliver Lewis.

Harry Milnes stretched the lead to 14 points a minute after the resumption and Siddal made light of the subsequent sinbinning of Ben Hinsley for delaying a restart, denying Acorn any score.

Dan May powered over on Hinsley’s return and the table-toppers were 26-0 up with 15 minutes left, Henry Turner having steamed in.

Acorn hit back through Harry Bromwich, with Jake Tattersfield improving, but Siddal closed in style with touchdowns for Jamie Greenwood and Turner, Harvey Williams landing the last two of his five goals.

Second-placed WEST BOWLING were emphatic 28-8 winners over reigning champions HUNSLET ARLFC, who had been toppled 26-18 in south Leeds but were seeking a fourth successive victory.

The sides were level at 4-4 as the first half reached its midway point, Hunslet ARLFC’s Tyler Dargan responding to Lewis Taylor’s opener.

Bowling, however, went in at the break 18 points to the good, thanks to tries by Josh Lynam, Danny Halmshaw and Richard Lumb, each of which Harry Williams converted.

Williams added a penalty-goal as the hour-mark approached, before George Rayner burst his way through for Hunslet ARLFC.

The sinbinning of Danny Sarbah on 65 minutes for dissent effectively ended the visitors’ lingering hopes, however, and Wests sealed their win with Charlie Barrett’s late try and Williams’ conversion.

The 2024 champions, meanwhile, remain in sixth spot and targeting the play-offs.

WEST HULL, who are behind Bowling solely on points difference, scuttled a WATH BROW HORNETS outfit who are three points shy of the play-off berths following five successive defeats.

The Green and Golds, who were themselves seeking to avoid a third reverse on the trot, prevailed 34-6 after having established a 16-0 interval lead with the help of a Josh Oliver touchdown and the first two of Tom Verity’s three tries.

Hornets opened their account immediately on the restart, Sam Curwen converting Karl Dixon’s touchdown.

But Wests subsequently dominated with tries by Leon Stewart, Jack Lazenby and, for his hat-trick, Verity, with Eligh Wilkinson totalling five goals.

THATTO HEATH are only two points adrift of fourth-placed WATERHEAD after ending the Warriors’ five-match winning run with a 20-18 victory.

The Crusaders, in seeking retribution for the 62-16 slugging in Oldham, were 16-0 ahead by the half-hour, with tries scored by Kye Siyani, Ryan Houghton, who also kicked two goals, and Sean Kenny.

Waterhead blasted back to 16-12, James Perks converting touchdowns either side of the break for Ryan Bridge and Scott Parnaby.

Thatto, however, posted a Jamie Holroyd effort on the hour. And the Warriors were unable to rescue the situation, despite a Phil Joy touchdown on 72 minutes which Perks improved.

ROCHDALE MAYFIELD, meanwhile, are clear of the drop zone – and above Wath Brow as the play-off berths beckon – following a 48-10 success at already-relegated LEIGH MINERS RANGERS.

Mayfield, who had won 42-0 at home, were never behind but were only 14-10 ahead as the half-hour approached, having conceded tries by Diego Walker and Andy Philbin, the first of which Isaac Hewitt improved.

It was, however, one-way traffic from then on as Mayfield posted a third win on the hoof and the Miners sustained an eighth successive defeat.

Tyrone Chipchase, who had already bagged a brace – with Jordan Parr also crossing – closed with four memorable tries and there were two touchdowns for Jack McConnachie.

Remaining tries went to Max Riseham, Deacon Connolly and Jack Wright, who had landed an early goal. Ieaun Higgs converted three scores.

LOCK LANE were held to a 20-20 draw at DEWSBURY MOOR, for whom relegation had become a reality seven days earlier.

The Lane, who are in the remaining relegation spot, are three points shy of fourth-bottom York Acorn, with only three fixtures left.

The Castleford side, who had won at home 22-10, recovered from 16-6 behind early in the second half with tries by Leo Skerrett-Evans and Lucas Moon, both of which Nathan Fozzard converted to nose his team 18-16 ahead.

In a tit-for-tat finale, the Maroons’ George Woodcock levelled with a penalty-goal on 67 minutes, only for Fozzard to respond in kind.

But Woodcock’s second penalty – and third goal – three minutes from time ensured that honours ended even.

The Moor had led through tries by Kieren Hepworth, Michael Gray and Bradley Adams, with Gregory Colbridge kicking a goal, while the Lane’s Connor Jordan had improved Connor Wilson’s opener.

