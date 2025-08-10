NRLW round-up: Fran Goldthorp at the double for North Queensland Cowboys

FRAN GOLDTHORP scored two tries as NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS consolidated their place in the top four with a 14-10 victory at PARRAMATTA EELS.

The Cowboys trailed by ten early in the second half, after Rachael Pearson converted Rosemarie Beckett’s try to add to the only four points of the first period from Reuben Cherrington.

But England star Goldthorp was found out wide for her first (converted by Kirra Dibb) and then, after Jakiya Whitfeld levelled the scores, impressively beat her opposing winger for the winning try.

SYDNEY ROOSTERS continue to set the pace and made it six wins from six this season with a 24-8 success at GOLD COAST TITANS.

Although Pauline Piliae-Rasabale opened the scoring for Gold Coast, the clinical Roosters took command with a Taina Naividi double plus Jessica Sergis, Keeley Davis and Jocelyn Kelleher tries.

Kelleher converted two of the five Roosters tries before Phoenix-Raine Hippi’s Titans consolation.

Second-placed BRISBANE BRONCOS won an action-packed tie at CANBERRA RAIDERS 44-28, scoring eight of the 13 tries.

Hayley Maddick crossed twice in the opening ten minutes for Brisbane and was followed by Kerri Johnson, Gayle Broughton, Mele Hufanga, Romy Teitzel (who added six conversions), Shalom Sauaso and Julia Robinson.

Zahara Temara converted her own try for bottom side Canberra along with three of the four to follow, from Hollie-Mae Dodd, Relna Wuruki-Hosea, Mackenzie Wiki and Chloe Sanders.

NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS boosted their hopes of making the top-six cut for the play-offs with a third victory of the season, 34-6 at CANTERBURY BULLDOGS.

Patricia Maliepo starred with two tries and five goals, and though the Warriors led from Payton Takimoana’s third-minute try onwards it was only 12-6 at the break after Kalosipani Hopoate’s try and Tayla Preston’s goal for Canterbury.

The second half was one-way traffic with Tysha Ikenasio’s try, Maliepo’s second and a five-minute double from Tyra Wetere sealing the Warriors’ biggest NRLW win.

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS also pulled clear in the second half against WESTS TIGERS, turning a 10-6 half-time score into a 30-6 success.

Sheridan Gallagher’s two tries sandwiched Emily Bass’ converted effort for winless but determined Wests in the first period, before the Knights scored four tries in the final 20 minutes.

Sienna Yeo and Tess Staines tries were followed by an Evan McEwen double, while Jesse Southwell kicked three goals in total – although her NRLW-record streak of successful attempts finished at 24.

Only wayward kicking denied CRONULLA SHARKS a more comfortable win at ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS than the 20-6 scoreline suggested.

They notched three tries in the opening 17 minutes through Emma Verran, Georgia Ravics and Cassie Staples, with the latter pair each crossing again in the second half, but Chantay Kiria-Ratu missed all five conversion attempts.

Only Maddie Studdon kicked successfully, converting a late Maria Paseka consolation for the understrength Dragons.

Results

Saturday 9 August

St George Illawarra Dragons 6 Cronulla Sharks 20

Newcastle Knights 30 Wests Tigers 6

Canterbury Bulldogs 6 New Zealand Warriors 34

Sunday 10 August

Gold Coast Titans 8 Sydney Roosters 24

Canberra Raiders 28 Brisbane Broncos 44

Parramatta Eels 10 North Queensland Cowboys 14

Fixtures

Saturday 16 August

Cronulla Sharks v Gold Coast Titans (3.45am)

Brisbane Broncos v Parramatta Eels (6.15am)

New Zealand Warriors v Canberra Raiders (8.15am)

Sunday 17 August

Wests Tigers v St George Illawarra Dragons (2.50am)

Sydney Roosters v Newcastle Knights (4.45am)

North Queensland Cowboys v Canterbury Bulldogs (9.15am)

(All UK time, all on Sky Sports and Watch NRL)

Table

Sydney Roosters 12 pts

Brisbane Broncos 10 pts

Newcastle Knights 10 pts

North Queensland Cowboys 8 pts

Cronulla Sharks 6 pts

New Zealand Warriors 6 pts

Parramatta Eels 6 pts

Canterbury Bulldogs 5 pts

Gold Coast Titans 5 pts

St George Illawarra Dragons 4 pts

Wests Tigers 0 pts

Canberra Raiders 0 pts