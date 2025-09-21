NCL Premier Division round-up: Siddal reach Grand Final as West Hull stay alive

SIDDAL are through to the 2025 Grand Final – their second successive appearance in the National Conference League’s championship decider.

The Minor Premiers will be on centre stage at the Millennium Stadium, Featherstone on Saturday, October 4 after easing to a 26-0 win over WEST BOWLING in the FIRST QUALIFYING SEMI-FINAL.

Bowling, who through having finished second in the table have a second bite of the cherry, will be buoyed when they host West Hull this Saturday in the second qualifying semi-final by the fact that the match at Siddal was much more closely contested than the scoreline would suggest, with a red card and two yellows hardly helping the cause of the Bradford outfit, for whom fullback Alix Stephenson impressed.

Siddal, who had been edged 11-10 at home in the league but prevailed 38-22 in Bradford, went in front on 13 minutes through man of the match Jamie Greenwood, Harvey Williams converting.

Williams – a crucial figure with 18 points from a try and seven goals – landed two penalty-goals in the last five minutes of the opening period, the second following the dismissal of Bowling’s Liam Darville for alleged punching.

The lead was extended to 12-0 three minutes after the restart when Williams booted another penalty-goal and, shortly after Wests had been temporarily reduced to eleven men when Matthew Bailey was sinbinned on 54 minutes for dissent, the hosts posted a converted try by Harry Georgiou.

Williams landed his fourth penalty-goal as the game went into the closing quarter and Bowling’s third card, with Oliver Bartle seeing yellow for a high tackle on 73 minutes, preceded Williams darting over and converting his own score.

WEST HULL beat THATTO HEATH CRUSADERS 16-0 in the SECOND ELIMINATION SEMI-FINAL – their third win over the St Helens side this season following the 16-10 home success and the 22-18 away verdict in league fare.

There was no score at the break, but Eligh Wilkinson nosed the Green and Golds in front with a try on 50 minutes.

Jacob Moore dotted down as the game entered the final quarter, Wilkinson converting, and despite the efforts of prop Andy Lea against Wests’ superb defence, there was no way back for Thatto when Wilkinson improved his own touchdown ten minutes from time.

Image credit: Vic Heritage