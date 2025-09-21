Catalans Dragons appoint former players as assistant coaches

CATALANS DRAGONS have appointed Mitchell Pearce and Michael McIlorum as assistant coaches.

The pair both return to Catalans to work alongside another former Dragons player, head coach Joel Tomkins.

Pearce made 41 appearances in two seasons at the Perpignan side before retiring at the end of 2023.

McIlorum played 130 games for Catalans in seven years, leaving at the end of last year to spend his final season with Hull KR.

Ryan Sheridan also remains on the coaching staff as the Dragons bid to improve on this season’s ninth-placed finish in 2025, which will be Tomkins’ first full season at the helm.

Tomkins said: “With Micky and Mitch working alongside Ryan Sheridan and (analyst) Mathis Giroux, I believe we have the knowledge, support and trust needed to be an effective coaching team and help the players achieve success on the field.

“I’ve been close to Micky for over 20 years and his mentality, attitude and personal standards both on and off the field will bring positive change to our environment.

“Mitch’s career as a player speaks for itself and he thinks about the game in great detail. He will bring a new dimension to the way we attack.”