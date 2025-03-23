NCL Premier Division round-up: West Bowling and West Hull lead the way

WEST BOWLING are clear at the head of the National Conference League.

The Bradford outfit are in pole position through a try against visitors ROCHDALE MAYFIELD two minutes from time by Charlie Barrett, with Harry Williams’ towering touchline conversion – his fourth goal – securing a sensational 28-26 victory.

Bowling had led from the fifth to the 72nd minute, only for Mayfield to bounce back from 22-14 adrift as the game entered the final quarter to go four points clear with tries by Deacon Connolly and Cole Connolly, both of which the latter improved.

But Barrett and Williams were to have the final say.

Lewis Taylor, Nathaniel Wright, Daniel Halmshaw and Williams crossed earlier for Wests, while Mayfield had been in contention through first half touchdowns by Deacon Connolly, Ryan Hogg and Ieuan Higgs, one of which Jordan Parr converted.

WEST HULL – the only other side with a 100 percent winning record after three games – were given a mighty scare by LOCK LANE before hanging on for a 30-28 home win.

The Castleford side opened in blistering fashion, going 14 points clear in only twelve minutes with a Morgan Jones brace and three Nathan Fozzard goals.

The Green and Golds quickly replied through Oscar Ellerington, Jack Townend landing the first of his five conversions from as many attempts, before the Lane were rocked through the dismissal on 26 minutes of Danny Sowerby for alleged stamping.

Josh Oliver crossed against Lock Lane’s twelve men and, after the visitors had been further reduced through the sinbinning of Danny Holmes (dissent) Jay Hampshire’s late try earned Wests an 18-14 interval lead.

That had been extended to 30-14 within nine minutes of the restart, Sonny Cooper and Leon Stewart having nipped over.

But instead of kicking on, the hosts had to withstand a stunning rally by the depleted Lane who, in the final quarter, blasted back to within a couple of points with unanswered touchdowns by Jones (for his hat-trick) and, twice, Lewis Price.

However, only the last score was converted – by Jones – leaving the Castleford side defeated despite having matched their opponents’ five tries. And it was all too much for Lock Lane’s Harvey Kear, who was shown yellow in the closing seconds for dissent.

YORK ACORN dumped previously unbeaten WATERHEAD WARRIORS off the top of the table with an impressive 18-14 victory.

Acorn led 8-0 at half-time, courtesy of a Matt Chilton try and two goals by Ant Chilton.

The Warriors bounced back to lead by a couple of points through touchdowns for Gareth Owen and Phil Joy, the second of which Kegan Brennan converted.

Jordan Potter regained the advantage for Acorn as the game went into the last quarter, only for Danny Bridge to once more edge the visitors ahead.

That, with four minutes left, looked to be the match-winner but Danny Bywater had other ideas, powering over in the closing seconds for Ant Chilton to again improve.

Predictions that reigning champions HUNSLET ARLFC could be in for a testing season may be well-founded, judging by a 42-18 home defeat by BARLA National Cup holders THATTO HEATH CRUSADERS, who have similarly gone into the 2025 campaign with rebuilding their main aim.

Thatto roared into a 24-0 lead by the 33rd minute, thanks to tries by Kye Siyani, Lewis Foster (despite the loss of Alex Speakman to the sin bin for delaying a restart), Adam Carr and Dave Hull, with Leicester adding the first four of his seven goals.

Hunslet ARLFC, to their credit, ‘drew’ the rest of the game, Jordan Gale converting touchdowns by Joe Abson, Finlay Balback and, in the closing minutes, Tommy Corke.

But Crusaders stayed out of sight with tries for Mason Phillips, Leicester (who closed the scoring with a late penalty-goal) and Holroyd.

Dillan Thornton of Hunslet and Andy Lea of the Heath were sinbinned midway through the second half following an altercation.

WATH BROW HORNETS claimed their first win of the season with a 28-12 home success over fancied SIDDAL.

The Cumbrians got off to a great start with tries in the first five minutes for Devan Sharp and Jack Meagan, the first of which Greg Rooney converted.

Siddal, though, went in at the break 12-10 ahead, Lewis Hosty having improved touchdowns for Jamie Greenwood and Josh Milnes.

Hornets, however, had much the better of the second period, easing to victory with unanswered tries for Matty Huby – immediately on the resumption – Connor Molyneaux and, at the end, Owen McCartney, with Rooney goaling each effort.

Siddal’s cause wasn’t helped by the dismissal of Ben Hinsley for alleged punching while the Brow’s Aiden Dawson copped a yellow card for ‘running in’.

Two of the promoted sides – LEIGH MINERS RANGERS and DEWSBURY MOOR MAROONS – met at the former’s Twist Lane, with both seeking a first win of the season.

The spoils went to the Miners, who were never behind in a hard-earned 16-8 verdict.

Will Ashurst nipped over for Leigh on 25 minutes but the Moor were level at the break, Greg Colbridge having booted a couple of penalty-goals.

Sam Arrowsmith restored the hosts’ advantage five minutes after the restart, Owen Hoyles adding the extras. And although Luke Adamson hit back for Dewsbury Moor, the Miners made sure of the points when Arrowsmith nipped over on 67 minutes and Hoyle again converted.