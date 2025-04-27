NCL Premier Division round-up: West Bowling win crunch tie at Lock Lane

THE fixture between LOCK LANE – who went into the contest fourth in the table and on the back of a three-match winning run – and second-placed WEST BOWLING went the way of the visitors, who remain adrift of leaders West Hull solely on points difference.

Lock Lane, who trailed 12-0 on as many minutes after conceding tries by Liam Darville and Richard Lumb, both of which Harry Williams converted, looked likely winners as the final quarter beckoned, having restored parity at 14-14.

Nathan Fozzard had improved touchdowns to Kieran Purdy and Brendan Worsley, landing a penalty in between, while the hosts, moreover, had kept Bowling at bay after Purdy was sinbinned early in the second period for ‘contact with the head’.

But the Bradford side, who had been limited to a Williams penalty-goal in response, had the better of the closing stages and won 26-18.

Andy Gabriel nipped over on 64 minutes, Williams goaling, and although the Lane rallied through Leyton Atkinson, Wests sealed their success when Gabriel grabbed his second try two minutes from time, Williams tagging on his fifth goal.

WEST HULL cruised to a 38-0 success over LEIGH MINERS RANGERS, who travelled with only 15 men.

Scrum-half Jonny Youds was superb for the Miners but the Green and Golds were always likely to make the most of their numerical advantage and were 28-0 up at the break, with the help of a Josh Oliver brace and tries for Benn Arbon, Josh Wood and Eligh Wilkinson.

Leigh Miners, to their credit, then limited the home side to an early Wood try and, in the final quarter, a second Wilkinson effort, with Jack Townend completing a five-goal contribution. But with only one win to date, the men from Twist Lane are embroiled in the relegation dogfight.

So are reigning champions HUNSLET ARLFC who, after the loss of several players, also have only one victory to celebrate so far.

SIDDAL, who were beaten by the south Leeds side in last season’s Grand Final, exacted a degree of retribution with a 40-6 triumph.

The Halifax side went 10-0 up with tries by Harry Milnes and Jacob Rushworth, with Lewis Hosty adding a goal, before Hosty was yellow carded for a tip-tackle, Hunslet ARLFC’s Dillan Thornton also being sinbinned for running in.

Macauley Higgins stretched the home lead by half-time to 16-0, Rushworth improving, and further touchdowns followed by the 65th minute for Connor MacCallum, William Scrimshaw and Christian Ackroyd, each of which Rushworth converted, before Harry Dodd registered a consolation try for Hunslet ARFLC which Josh McLelland improved.

But Siddal deservedly had the last word, Harvey Williams dotting down and Rushworth booting his fifth goal.

DEWSBURY MOOR are still seeking a first win of the campaign and were only 10-4 behind at the break to a YORK ACORN outfit who were fourth from bottom.

But Acorn, who had led 10-0 through tries by Jack Green and Josh Parker before Jake Butterfield hit back for the Maroons, ratified a 24-4 verdict with touchdowns in the last 15 minutes for Tim Stubbs, Parker and Luke Swales, with Green adding his second goal.

The victory hoists the visitors six points clear of a drop zone in which Hunslet ARFLC, Leigh Miners and Dewsbury are in danger of losing touch with the rest.

WATH BROW HORNETS slipped to fourth-bottom through a 14-12 home defeat at the hands of last season’s Division One champions WATERHEAD WARRIORS, who harbour real title aspirations.

The Oldham side led 10-0 midway through the first half, courtesy of tries by Tim Bridge and Adam Robinson, the first of which Kegan Brennan converted.

The Cumbrians replied through Karl Dixon, Sam Curwen improving, only for Matthew Holland to cross for the Warriors twelve minutes into the second period.

Hornets pegged Waterhead back to 14-12 as the hour beckoned, Greg Rooney goaling Owen McCartney’s effort. But the Brow were unable to make any further headway, the sinbinning of Dixon on 73 minutes for dissent hardly helping.

THATTO HEATH CRUSADERS pulled off a notable 18-10 win at ROCHDALE MAYFIELD.

The St Helens side led 6-0 at the interval, Ryan Houghton having converted his own try.

Houghton added a penalty-goal ten minutes into the second period, and touchdowns followed by the hour for Sean Leicester and Brad Ashurst, the second of which Houghton improved.

Mayfield rallied in the last six minutes with tries for Oliver Morgan and Jack McConachie, Cole Connolly goaling Morgan’s score. But the damage had been done.

