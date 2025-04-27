NCL Division One round-up: Ince Rose Bridge win top-of-the-table derby

LEADERS INCE ROSE BRIDGE are now the only unbeaten side in the section.

The Bridge inflicted a first reverse of the campaign on neighbours WIGAN ST JUDES, who opened the scoring through Reece Matthews and notched the game’s last two tries, through Matthews and Morley Dante-Samuels, with Calum Silcock adding his second goal.

But between times, Ince posted tries by Kyle Malone, Byron Aspinall and Mason Fillingham, with Fillingham (three) and Robbie Valentine landing goals in a 20-16 success secured despite Valentine subsequently copping a yellow card for a high tackle.

WIGAN ST PATRICKS, who were also previously unbeaten, slipped 18-10 at KELLS, despite having led 6-0 at the interval through Brad Smith’s conversion of Riley Dervan’s early try

The Cumbrians, who had previously lost four of their five games, took control by the hour with touchdowns for Connor Hetherington, Oscar Cook and James Ennis, all of which Grant Gainford goaled. And Pats, for whom Smith crossed on 64 minutes, were unable to rescue the situation.

HEWORTH posted a fourth successive win with a 44-14 success over an OLDHAM ST ANNES outfit seeking a third victory on the hoof.

The Villagers never looked back after registering tries in the first seven minutes for Joe Varo and Ben Barnard.

Further touchdowns followed for Danny Allan, Liam Jackson, Liam Richmond, Maddox Jefferey, Callum Rutland and Fraser West. Jack Sadler landed three goals, Allan hit the mark twice and Rutland improved one score.

St Annes, whose cause wasn’t helped by yellow cards for Kelvin Ojeaburo (tip-tackle on 26 minutes) and Joe Hartley (off-the-ball challenge on the hour) responded through Sam Johnson, Hartley and Craig Basnett, with Matt Whitehead landing a goal.

OULTON RAIDERS remain rooted at the foot of the section, without a win, following a 38-16 home reverse at the hands of promotion hopefuls SHAW CROSS SHARKS on Friday evening.

The hosts hadn’t been behind until a minute before the break, when Brad Wakenshaw nipped over and Lewis Heckford landed the third of his five goals to help the Sharks to an 18-12 interval advantage.

Shaw Cross then posted tries by Max Sheard, Tennison Neagle and Wakenshaw to go 20 points clear on the hour, and there was no way back for the hosts when Nath Wright popped over on 69 minutes.

Oulton, who had led through Josh Perkins’ conversions of touchdowns by Matty Stableford and Joe Horan, had the last word through Bailey Metcalfe. But it was, quite simply, too little, too late for the Raiders.

STANNINGLEY roared back from 18-0 adrift at relegation-haunted WOOLSTON to prevail 32-24, thanks to a brace apiece for Conner Aveyard and Keenan Dyer-Dixon, with Nathan Stone and Alfie Peach also dotting down and Dean Parker booting four goals.

Rovers, who had led through tries by Danny Brown, Ben Roberts and James Tarpey, were thereafter limited to a consolation score by Dan Fearnley, with Ben Dixon landing his fourth conversion.

Woolston’s Warrington neighbours CROSFIELDS are still seeking a first win after losing 36-12 at EGREMONT, who were 12-10 behind at the interval.

The Soap were unable to add to tries by Ben Steele and Charlie Groarke, both of which Brad Stanway goaled.

Rangers, who had led 10-0 after touchdowns to Henry Brown and Frazer McNee, renewed their assault with tries by Jack Conway, McNee (twice more, for his hat-trick), Callum Aitken and Kristian Tyson, with Matt Bewsher totalling four goals.

Crosfields were hindered by the sinbinning on 67 minutes of Tom Millington for a professional foul, at a stage when the Cumbrians led 20-12.