NCL round-up: West Hull score late winner to stay top of Premier Division

WEST HULL remain clear at the top of the PREMIER DIVISION – but it was a mightily close-run thing against a Thatto Heath outfit seeking a fourth victory on the trot.

The Green and Golds looked in danger of suffering only a second reverse of the campaign when, with only a couple of minutes remaining, the visiting Crusaders led 18-16.

But what was, in the opinion of many in the home camp, a forward pass by the visitors was deemed to be in order by referee Oliver Salmon, who subsequently ruled a knock-on by Thatto’s Dave Hull with another decision which raised eyebrows among supporters.

There was, however, nothing amiss with West Hull’s late raid, an attack of high quality finishing with Josh Oliver crossing.

Jack Townend duly added his third goal, leaving the table-toppers nervy winners, 22-18, and the Heath’s Brad Pinder upset enough to allegedly direct foul and abusive language towards a touchjudge, Mr Salmon promptly brandishing a red card.

West Hull, with secondrow Benn Arbon in his usual tremendous form, had looked certain winners in the early stages, Leon Stewart crossing in the first minute – Townend converting – and Eligh Wilkinson following suit six minutes later.

Thatto hit back on 15 minutes through Adam Carr, with Ryan Houghton adding the extras.

The Crusaders, however, could have done without Brad Ashurst copping a yellow card seconds before the break for a high shot. Impressively, though, the twelve-man hosts went in front four minutes into the second period, Houghton improving his own touchdown.

The contest swung firmly towards the Heath, for whom Lewis Foster excelled, when Wests’ Jacob Moore was sinbinned for a high tackle five minutes shy of the hour.

Thatto stretched their lead to eight points while Moore was on the sidelines, Houghton goaling Jack Jones’ touchdown.

But West Hull illustrated their title credentials when Wilkinson responded immediately for Townend to convert, setting up that dramatic finish.

WEST BOWLING remain behind West Hull solely on points difference after emulating their title rivals by coming from behind to post a vital win.

Bowling didn’t go in front against visitors YORK ACORN until shortly before the hour mark, but fell 18-16 adrift as the game entered the final quarter, Jack Burns crossing and Jack Green – who had earlier converted his own touchdown and a Josh Barker effort – tagging on the goal.

The Bradford side, though, regained the advantage when Danny Halmshaw nipped over, and there was no way back for Acorn when Ollie Bartle dotted down nine minutes from time, Harry Williams adding his fourth goal.

Logan Simpson, Lewis Taylor and Archie Halmshaw grabbed Bowling’s earlier tries.

SIDDAL, who are third after a fifth successive victory, were arguably more comfortable winners against play-off hopefuls ROCHDALE MAYFIELD than the 36-22 scoreline suggests.

There was little between the sides on the half-hour, Mayfield trailing only 6-4 after Tyrone Chipchase crossed in response to Christian Ackroyd’s opener.

Siddal, though, went in at the break 18-4 up having added touchdowns by Sam Walsh and Connor MacCallum.

And, as the hour arrived, the Halifax outfit led 36-4, Jamie Greenwood having bustled over before Lewis Hosty closed with 20 points from two tries and six goals.

Mayfield had the better of the final quarter with a Ben Metcalfe brace and a Jack McConachie effort, each of which Cole Connolly converted. But there was no doubting the hosts’ superiority on the day.

Bottom side DEWSBURY MOOR, who are still seeking a first win this time, lost 44-18 at last year’s Division One champions WATERHEAD.

The Maroons, who were promoted with the Warriors, trailed 28-0 as the interval beckoned, the Oldham outfit having registered a brace apiece for Harrison Dodd and Jenson Hamilton, plus an Adam Robinson try.

The visitors rallied with touchdowns either side of the break for Felix Ellis and Harry Hartley, only for the title aspirants to respond through Robinson and James Perks.

And although the Moor again hit back – Gregory Colbridge booting his third goal when Aaron James popped in – Waterhead deservedly had the last word, Matthew Holland racing in at the end and Kegan Brennan kicking his sixth conversion.

LOCK LANE and WATH BROW HORNETS played out an 18-18 thriller in Castleford.

The Cumbrians, who were never behind, were 18-6 ahead as the fixture went into the final quarter. Josh McConnell crossed for the visitors in the ninth minute and, again, four minutes after the restart, Greg Rooney adding both goals in response to Nathan Fozzard’s conversion of Leyton Davies’ try.

Then Jack Meagan raced through for Wath Bow, Rooney again adding the extras, but the sinbinning of Morgan McCourt for a tip-tackle proved costly, the Lane restoring parity in his absence with touchdowns for Danny Maskill and, on 77 minutes, Kieran Purdy, both of which Morgan Jones converted from close to the posts.

The big relegation battle at Twist Lane between LEIGH MINERS RANGERS and HUNSLET ARLFC went the way of the reigning champions, who returned to south Leeds reflecting on a 28-18 triumph which ended a five-match losing run.

Hunslet ARLFC, who remain in the drop zone (two points shy of fourth-from-bottom Mayfield) were never behind but, with twelve minutes left, were only 20-18 in front, the Miners (who have now lost four successive games) having posted an Andy Philbin brace, preceded by Tom Burnett’s touchdown, with Jonny Youds goaling each score.

But the visitors, who had led 8-0 through tries in the opening quarter for Will Cohen and George Rayner, closed the contest out with Ryan Morley’s try and the last two of Josh McLelland’s four goals. Oliver Whitford and McLelland claimed their other touchdowns.

WIGAN ST PATRICKS, who have only lost one game this season, were made to work hard by hosts OULTON RAIDERS, who are propping up DIVISION ONE with six defeats in as many outings.

Pats, who edged a 14-10 win in the only fixture in the section, have risen from fifth to third, above Wigan St Judes and Shaw Cross Sharks.

But despite having never been behind, the Saints were left hanging on for victory after Oulton rallied from 12-0 down at the break.

Pats led through unconverted tries by Lance Wright, Matty Rudd and, despite the sinbinning of Dean Zammit for a high tackle, Isaac Wheatley.

Joe Horan opened the Raiders’ account on 46 minutes but a Brad Smith penalty-goal as the game entered the final quarter proved important, Oulton being left adrift despite Lewis Hagan’s try on 69 minutes and Josh Perkins’ conversion.

DEWSBURY CELTIC beat neighbours THORNHILL TROJANS 48-0 in the sole game in DIVISION TWO.

This was a fixture postponed earlier in the campaign as Celtic were short-numbered but which went ahead despite the Trojans also struggling with injuries and unavailability.

Celtic, who have risen to second above Clock Face Miners, posted three tries and six goals by Jordan Hirst, with Alex Wightman, Lewis Teale, Billy Yarrow, Josh Frain, Drew Judge-Clarke and Casey Canterbury also crossing.

The hosts had Jamaine Akadaire sinbinned for a shoulder charge on 25 minutes while Thornhill’s cause wasn’t helped by the dismissal, six minutes later, of Sam Ratcliffe for allegedly refusing to leave the field after having been sinbinned for a high tackle.