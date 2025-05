LEEDS RHINOS are into the semi-finals of the Wheelchair Challenge Cup after a 48-44 win at HULL FC in Saturday’s quarter-final.

They join Halifax Panthers, who received a bye following Catalans Dragons’ removal from the competition, in the last four.

The other two semi-final spots will be decided next Saturday (May 10) when Sheffield Eagles – who saw off Warrington Wolves in a preliminary round – host Edinburgh Giants and Wigan Warriors welcome London Roosters.