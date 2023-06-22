“Never say never” on ex-St Helens boss Justin Holbrook returning to Super League following Gold Coast Titans sacking

BACK IN 2017, St Helens were in a period of disarray.

Under previous head coach Keiron Cunningham, the Merseyside club were languishing in mid-table in Super League, with Justin Holbrook appointed to save the season in July of that year.

Holbrook guided Saints to within 80 minutes of the Grand Final before rebuilding in 2018 and eventually winning the Super League title in 2020 – one of four successive triumphs for the club at the showpiece event.

That great turnaround earned the 47-year-old a gig back in the NRL as Gold Coast Titans head coach ahead of the 2020 season.

In that time, the Titans have moved from a basement-dwelling club to one fighting for the finals but Holbrook has now been sacked, with former Manly Sea Eagles boss Des Hasler

Talking to his agent, Chris Orr, League Express has revealed that Holbrook will likely remain with the Titans in 2024, results permitting, but beyond that, nothing has been sorted as of yet.

When asked if Holbrook could return to Super League, Orr said: “Never say never, but I will say that he will go round again next year and depending on results that will determine where he is at.”

Meanwhile, Titans chief executive Steve Mitchel said: “We are grateful to Justin for his contribution to the club over the past four seasons.

“We are here to bring success to the Gold Coast and in order to do so we feel that this is the change necessary to deliver on our promise which is to win premierships.”