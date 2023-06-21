Newcastle City Council determined to bring Super League’s Magic Weekend back to St James’ Park

NEWCASTLE City Council is determined to bring Super League Magic Weekend’s back to St James’ Park.

The concept has been held in The Toon seven times and has been very popular with the rugby league fraternity given its proximity to the centre and the carnival atmosphere that permeates St James’ Park.

However, in recent months, there have been claims that the Magic Weekend could actually be scrapped or at least tinkered with by new stakeholders IMG.

With Magic Weekend set to be moved in the calendar due to the Challenge Cup, it has thrown up questions of availability.

Managing director of RL Commercial Rhodri Jones previously said: “Probably the biggest challenge is availability of city and stadium.

“A stadium like St James’ Park in June or July doesn’t have a pitch, and in August they will be a Champions League club, so we’ve got some hurdles to overcome in general.

“I can’t give a definitive answer about the future of Magic, but it’s something we are definitely looking at for next year.”

Meanwhile, Labour councillor Alex Hay, Newcastle City Council’s cabinet member responsible for culture, is determined to bring the concept back to the city.

He told Chronicle Live: “It is worth noting that, until recently, rugby league’s Super League had indicated that this year would mark the final Magic Weekend. However, given the success of this year’s event, Magic Weekend has expressed an interest in returning next year. With support of the Super League clubs, there is a renewed desire to bring this fantastic event back to Newcastle.”

Councillor Hay said, in response to Liberal Democrat Greg Stone: “If these arrangements can be made, the council is fully committed to allocating the necessary budget to support the event alongside working with the football club, the North of Tyne Combined Authority, and Super League.

“As an administration, we recognise the importance of fostering partnerships with organisations that align with our priorities – and Magic Weekend undoubtedly falls into that category. Therefore we will continue to work collaboratively to ensure Newcastle continues to host Magic Weekend in the years to come.”