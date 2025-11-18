New arrival Albert Hopoate regaining fitness for Warrington Wolves

ALBERT HOPOATE is still working his way back to full fitness as Warrington Wolves’ pre-season begins.

The majority of the squad returned to training last week, starting Sam Burgess’ third campaign as head coach.

Hopoate is among six signings made by Warrington, joining from Canberra Raiders on a two-year contract.

They have also shipped in Toafofoa Sipley from Manly Sea Eagles and Brisbane Tigers’ Josh Smith, along with domestic finds Liam Byrne (Wigan Warriors), James Bentley (Leeds Rhinos) and Sam Stone (Salford Red Devils, making a loan spell permanent).

While Hopoate is in the fold, the 24-year-old hasn’t yet fully recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury suffered in March.

Those injuries typically take around nine months to rehabilitate in full and it was the third suffered by Hopoate in his short career so far.

Warrington said they had “completed an independent and rigorous medical assessment” before making the signing.

And the centre or winger, who has 42 NRL appearances to his name, said: “It’s been good to meet all the lads.

“I’m still in rehab, so I’m still working my way towards training with the team.

“They’re making me feel welcome here and showed me that I can get back on the right path.”