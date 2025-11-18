Rochdale Hornets’ unbeaten women’s team recognised

ROCHDALE HORNETS were invited to Rochdale Town Hall for a reception with the mayor Janet Emsley and her consort Ken Emsley.

The event was to recognise the Hornets women’s team, who went their entire League Two campaign unbeaten and earned promotion.

They play and train at The Hive at Balderstone Park, which opened last year and also hosts men’s training.

A club spokesperson said: “It was also an honour to be joined on the night by local councillors Philip Massey and Daniel Meredith.

“Their belief in our long-term vision for the club has helped enable the development of our facility at Balderstone Park, which will have a positive impact on the local area for generations to come.

“Finally, we’d like to thank everyone at Rochdale Council for helping to provide our women’s team with such wonderful recognition for their efforts this year.”

Hornets recently launched a new ‘Brick in the Wall’ campaign to provide supporters the opportunity to etch their own name or that a loved one into club history, via a permanent display at The Hive, for £50.

The funds raised will help the club to continue to invest in facilities.