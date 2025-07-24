New Australia coach on Ashes challenge, short-term deal and Pacific player threat

NEW Australia coach Kevin Walters is looking forward to his first true taste of an Ashes series in the northern hemisphere – after being appointed only for the trip to England.

The former Queensland boss has replaced Mal Meninga, who won two World Cups in a nine-year spell in charge of the Kangaroos but left the role to take the helm of Perth Bears, due to join the NRL in 2027.

Like his predecessor, Walters also represented Australia as a player, including in their 1992 World Cup final victory over Malcolm Reilly’s Great Britain at Wembley, when Meninga was captain and Bob Fulton coach.

He also played all three matches of the Lions’ tour south earlier that year, yet while he toured with the Kangaroos in both 1990 and 1994, he only appeared in representative fixtures and not in any of the Tests.

Walters is now charged with leading his country in the first such series for 22 years, beginning on October 25 at the new Wembley.

The 57-year-old said: “I’ve got nothing but great memories from Wembley. It’s one of the great sporting arenas in the world.

“That’s the exciting part of venturing over there and playing at these iconic grounds. It’s all part of the excitement of being in an Ashes series.”

He stressed that he would be keen continue to next year’s World Cup on home soil, adding: “That’s how I see it, but this is the rugby league industry.

“I’m happy to take the reins until the end of the year and then we’ll sit down after that and see what happens.”

Walters has coached Brisbane Broncos and Catalans Dragons at club level, while he won two of his four State of Origin series as Maroons coach between 2016 and 2019.

Queensland regained the Shield this year and Walters wants as many of the players from that series to make themselves available for Australia selection amid recent losses to Pacific nations.

Seven of the players involved in the Origin decider – Josh Papali’i and Jeremiah Nanai from Queensland, plus Brian To’o, Stephen Crichton, Jarome Luai, Spencer Leniu and Stefano Utoikamanu from New South Wales – most recently represented Samoa, with Payne Haas, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow also said to be considering a switch.

Walters said: “I want to explain to those players that are contemplating (who to play for) that I totally understand their situation, but let’s get the Kangaroos opportunity in front of them and see where they’re at.

“One thing about the Australian rugby league team is that there’s great talent. If some players elect to play for other nations, we’ve got plenty of depth here in Australia.

“Obviously we want the best players available. It’s been a terrific State of Origin series with great talent on show from both states, so I’m sure we’ll get a very strong 22 to take on the English in October and November.”

While Walters is only signed for this year, the contract of Jillaroos coach Jess Skinner has been extended to cover the 2026 World Cup.

Skinner stepped up from assistant when Brad Donald resigned in February, and led the team to a 90-4 win over England in Las Vegas the following month.

With a planned women’s Ashes series scrapped, Australia will play in the Pacific Cup this autumn with New Zealand and Samoa, before defending their world crown next year.