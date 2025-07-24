Featherstone Rovers make ticket offer as chief gives verdict on RFL strategic review

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS Chairman Paddy Handley has urged lapsed and potential new supporters to take advantage of the offer to watch Sunday’s home clash with London Broncos for a tenner.

While attendances are slightly down on last season, Handley hopes the improvement in results under coach Paul Cooke and various initiatives he has driven alongside chief executive Martin Vickers will lead to more coming through the turnstiles as the club seeks a play-off place.

Featherstone have long held the ambition of regaining the top-flight status last enjoyed in 1994-95 ahead of the switch to summer rugby.

And despite a string of failed attempts to secure promotion through the play-offs before the introduction of club grading, the last of which in 2023 led to a re-assessment of spending, the pair say the club’s Super League ambition remains as strong as ever.

And former Rovers player Handley, who is working to improve facilities at the Millennium Stadium site, said: “I know Featherstone people – and they don’t throw the towel in.

“They are a huge part of what we do at this club, and while I know some have perhaps turned their back on the game, it would be great to see some old as well as new faces at the ground and getting behind the exciting things we are doing here.”

Like Handley talking to the club’s own television channel, Vickers said the recent RFL-led strategic review of the game had been welcome.

“Clubs have been consulted, and we’ve felt more listened to in the last three months than the last three years,” he said.

“Our fans can be confident that Featherstone Rovers have been listened to in the various discussions.

“The club intend to be around for a long time, and if we do get the chance to push for Super League, we want to make sure that things are in place to ensure we are ready.”

Centre James Glover made his 200th career appearance in the 70-4 win at Hunslet.