New documentary tells the stories of Oldham legends

OLDHAM have rolled back the years as the current side aim to write a new chapter in the club’s long and proud history.

While Sean Long’s team are settling back into life in the Championship after last year’s promotion as League One champions, the former Featherstone coach faces an 1895 Cup semi-final at home to his ex-employers next month with a Wembley appearance up for grabs.

The Roughyeds were founder members of the Northern Union in 1895, and have won the Challenge Cup three times and played in seven finals in total, but all before the showpiece was first taken to Wembley in 1929.

Now a new documentary telling the stories of Oldham Hall of Fame members, some of whom were involved in those triumphs, has been released.

It has been produced by BBC reporter and former Oldham player Kevin Fitzpatrick, and focuses on the careers of the 22 players considered among the best in the club’s history, which goes back to 1876.

Those featured range from Arthur Lees and Joe Ferguson, who played from the late 1800s, up to Mike Ford, now Oldham’s managing director, and John Hough, who was the first signing when the club reformed in late 1997 after the collapse of Oldham Bears following two years in Super League.

The audio documentary, which includes a number of interviews, is downloadable, and Fitzpatrick, who recently joined the Oldham Rugby League Heritage Trust, said: “These players had such an impact on the team and the fans. I’ve tried to discover what made them the players they were and capture memories of the ups and downs during their time with the club.”

Go to https://oldhamhalloffame.bandcamp.com/album/the-oldham-rugby-league-hall-of-fame to find out more.

Some of the proceeds from sales will go to the Trust to help continue their work to preserve, protect and celebrate the history and heritage of Oldham Rugby League Club.

Meanwhile hooker Matty Wildie has had surgery on an elbow injury.