Exit from 1895 Cup ‘could be blessing in disguise’ for Halifax Panthers

HALIFAX PANTHERS might be looking on when four of their Championship rivals compete in the 1895 Cup semi-finals.

But director of rugby Richard Durgan reckons a rest and recuperation weekend on May 17/18 could turn out to be a blessing in disguise as Kyle Eastmond continues his bid to lead his charges to the play-offs in his first season as coach.

The former dual-code England back has made many take notice through an eye-catching start to the season.

Table-topping Halifax, who have taken Warrington second rower Tom Whitehead on loan, suffered a first setback in seven league games so far when they lost 12-8 in the big Good Friday derby against Bradford at The Shay.

Now they are preparing for a home meeting with London Broncos on Sunday and have a trip to Toulouse and visit from Doncaster to come before the Championship takes a break as Oldham, Featherstone, York and Bradford try to book a trip to Wembley.

Halifax won the 1895 Cup by beating Batley at the national stadium in 2023, but were defeated at York in this year’s first round (the last 16), after going out of the Challenge Cup at the hands of Catalans Dragons in round three (the last 32).

And Durgan said: “It’s always a balance between the benefits of cup runs in terms of finance and momentum and having the chance to rest and try to ease those knocks and niggles.

“We’d been running with a 20-man squad so far, plus our dual-registration agreement with St Helens, and while that helps create some stability in the side, we are also wary of the risk of injuries.

“These breaks from matches can help, and maybe getting knocked out of the cups could turn out to be a blessing in disguise come the end of the season.”

Of the Saints link-up, Durgan said: “Any dual-registration is only as good as the parent club, and they have been great with us so far.”