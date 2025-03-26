New signing’s insight into Leeds Rhinos’ Challenge Cup opponents

LEEDS RHINOS will have something of an idea about what they’ll face once their Challenge Cup campaign kicks off next month.

The club’s quest for a return to Wembley gets underway on Saturday, April 5 when they host Leigh Leopards in the group stages, with a trip to Sheffield Eagles following a week later.

“Leigh were amazing in the Championship last season and I came up against them in the promotion/relegation play-off final and they were full of energy,” said new Rhinos recruit Tally Bryer, who has joined the club this year from Featherstone Rovers.

“They have some very strong runners and it’s the same with Sheffield, they have some great players and have added a couple from York too. Both teams will be exciting to play and they will both be up for the challenge.

“A lot of the Leeds girls were at the final last year so they got a picture of what to expect from Leigh as well. But we’ll definitely be watching past games and talking about what we can do to get the advantage over them.

“I haven’t really spoken to the girls about Wembley or what’s happened there in the past (losing both finals at the national stadium to St Helens)

“But I am sure that what has happened over the last two years will give them even more motivation to try and do better and put ourselves in the best possible position to get there again and put things right.

“Me and my family have been to both the finals at Wembley and I was there thinking ‘I hope this is me one day’.

“Now I have been given this opportunity at one of the top clubs, I do think that will happen.”

