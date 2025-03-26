Ashes venues, dates and TV coverage confirmed

THIS year’s Ashes series between England and Australia will be played at Wembley Stadium, the new Everton Stadium at Bramley Moore Dock and AMT Headingley in Leeds, it has been confirmed.

The games will be played on three consecutive Saturday afternoons – October 25, November 1 and November 8 – with each kicking off at 2.30pm and shown live on BBC One.

It will be the first Ashes series in 22 years, and takes place in England after Australia, initially set to host, offered to switch and tour instead.

While Wembley has hosted three past Ashes fixtures, and 13 have taken place at Headingley, the Everton Stadium will host its very first Rugby League game, within months of the football club moving into the 52,888-capacity venue.

Fans can pre-register for ticket access now, with a priority window opening on Wednesday, April 2, while a select group of previous ticket-buying England fans will receive emails to allow them to purchase tickets from Monday. General sale will open on April 14.

Rhodri Jones, Rugby League Commercial managing director, said: “This is the news we’ve all been waiting for – everyone in the England set-up, and tens of thousands of England Rugby League fans.

“We welcome back Mal Meninga and the Kangaroos to England for an Ashes series, and we have three fantastic venues which will showcase the very best of International Rugby League.

“After 22 years this is rivalry reignited that will have a truly national resonance as England look to regain the Rugby League Ashes.”

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys AM said Kangaroo tours have produced some of greatest moments in the history of the game.

“We are proud to revive one of the great Rugby League traditions with the first Ashes series and Kangaroo tour of England in 22 years,” he said,

”The ARLC believes in the international game and the Commission was behind this historic tour to support the growth of the game in the North.

“Kangaroo Tours are an iconic part of Rugby League folklore and have always delivered thrilling contests. The current generation of Kangaroos players have never experienced the magic of a Kangaroo tour, and I’m delighted that they will have a chance to cement their own legacy alongside the greats of the past.”