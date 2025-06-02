New signings key to Wigan Warriors’ upturn says Isabel Rowe

CHALLENGE CUP finalist Isabel Rowe believes this season’s new signings could be the key to Wigan Warriors enjoying real success in 2025.

After claiming the Nines last summer, Rowe and the Warriors will aim for another trophy on Saturday when they face St Helens at Wembley.

Speaking in the latest issue of Rugby League World, Rowe is confident that the off-season arrivals of Australian trio Remi Wilton and sisters Shaniah and Tiana Power, alongside PNG international Emily Veivers, can complement the work already done over the last twelve months to develop Denis Betts’ largely young squad.

“Rease Casey came over from Australia last year and was amazing for us – the physicality, strength and knowledge she brought was great,” said Rowe.

“We’ve added to that again with Remi, Shaniah, Emily and Tiana this year, and they have been massive for the squad.

“Not only have they brought knowledge, they’ve brought a real understanding of the game that the rest of us are taking on board, learning from and using to our benefit.

“We want to consistently play to a high standard. We don’t just want to graft for 60 minutes or so, we want to graft for 80, and we’re striving to do that this year.

“That was maybe something that we didn’t do in some of the bigger games last year, but we’ve been working on that, and the knowledge that those new signings bring can hopefully help us finish some of those games off.

“We worked really hard last year to build a foundation and show everyone that we don’t just want to turn up – we want to compete and be involved in those big games and the finals. I think we showed against Leeds in the semi-final that we are capable of doing that.

“We’ve not just got to Wembley, we’ve beaten Leeds for the first time in five seasons and that is an accomplishment in itself.

“We know we can’t look too far ahead, but we do have to think about what we know we can achieve and what we have to do to keep working towards that.”

