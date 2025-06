Warrington Wolves and Hull KR’s previous Challenge Cup finals

BETFRED CHALLENGE CUP – FINAL

WARRINGTON WOLVES v HULL KR

(at Wembley Stadium)

Warrington Wolves – Previous Challenge Cup Finals:

2024 Lost (v Wigan, 18-8) (at Wembley Stadium)

2019 Won (v St Helens, 18-4) (at Wembley Stadium)

2018 Lost (v Catalans, 20-14) (at Wembley Stadium)

2016 Lost (v Hull FC, 12-10) (at Wembley Stadium)

2012 Won (v Leeds, 35-18) (at Wembley Stadium)

2010 Won (v Leeds, 30-6) (at Wembley Stadium)

2009 Won (v Huddersfield, 25-16) (at Wembley Stadium)

1990 Lost (v Wigan, 36-14) (at Wembley Stadium)

1975 Lost (v Widnes, 14-7) (at Wembley Stadium)

1974 Won (v Featherstone, 24-9) (at Wembley Stadium)

1954 Won (v Halifax, 8-4) (at Odsal Stadium, Bradford)

(after replay, following 4-4 draw – at Wembley Stadium)

1950 Won (v Widnes, 19-0) (at Wembley Stadium)

1936 Lost (v Leeds, 18-2) (at Wembley Stadium)

1933 Lost (v Huddersfield, 21-17) (at Wembley Stadium)

1928 Lost (v Swinton, 5-3) (at Central Park, Wigan)

1913 Lost (v Huddersfield, 9-5) (at Headingley, Leeds)

1907 Won (v Oldham, 17-3) (at Wheater’s Field, Broughton)

1905 Won (v Hull KR, 6-0) (at Headingley, Leeds)

1904 Lost (v Halifax, 8-3) (at Weaste, Salford)

1901 Lost (v Batley, 6-0) (at Headingley, Leeds)

Hull KR – Previous Challenge Cup Finals:

2023 Lost (v Leigh, 17-16, aet) (at Wembley Stadium)

2015 Lost (v Leeds, 50-0) (at Wembley Stadium)

1986 Lost (v Castleford, 15-14) (at Wembley Stadium)

1981 Lost (v Widnes, 18-9) (at Wembley Stadium)

1980 Won (v Hull FC, 10-5) (at Wembley Stadium)

1964 Lost (v Widnes, 13-5) (at Wembley Stadium)

1925 Lost (v Oldham, 16-3) (at Headingley, Leeds)

1905 Lost (v Warrington, 6-0) (at Headingley, Leeds)

Previous Final meeting:

(Warrington won 1, Hull KR won 0)

Challenge Cup Final

1905 Hull KR 0, Warrington 6 (at Headingley, Leeds)

Previous Challenge Cup meetings:

2019 (Quarter Final) Hull KR 22 Warrington 28

2015 (Semi-Final) Hull KR 26 Warrington 18

(at Headingley Carnegie, Leeds)

2014 (Round 4) Hull KR 24 Warrington 28

2009 (Quarter Final) Hull KR 24 Warrington 25

(after golden point extra-time)

2007 (Round 4) Warrington 38 Hull KR 10

2006 (Quarter Final) Hull KR 40 Warrington 36

1989 (Quarter Final) Hull KR 4 Warrington 30

1980 (Quarter Final) Hull KR 23 Warrington 11

1950 (Round 1, Second Leg) Warrington 24 Hull KR 4

1950 (Round 1, First Leg) Hull KR 2 Warrington 12

1949 (Round 1, Second Leg) Hull KR 5 Warrington 28

1949 (Round 1, First Leg) Warrington 17 Hull KR 7

1932 (Round 1) Warrington 4 Hull KR 2

1928 (Round 2) Hull KR 0 Warrington 5

1913 (Round 2) Warrington 13 Hull KR 6

1912 (Round 2, Replay) Warrington 3 Hull KR 0

1912 (Round 2) Hull KR 3 Warrington 3

1905 (FINAL) Hull KR 0 Warrington 6

(at Headingley, Leeds)

Last ten meetings:

Warrington 12, Hull KR 31 (SLR12, 23/5/25)

Hull KR 10, Warrington 8 (SL-SF, 4/10/24)

Warrington 4, Hull KR 22 (SLR20, 2/8/24)

Warrington 20, Hull KR 8 (SLR11, 9/5/24)

Hull KR 20, Warrington 22 (SLR4, 7/3/24)

Warrington 21, Hull KR 14 (SLR12, 12/5/23)

Hull KR 10, Warrington 18 (SLR4, 10/3/23)

Warrington 22, Hull KR 30 (SLR20, 22/7/22)

Hull KR 34, Warrington 18 (SLR7, 1/4/22)

Warrington 0, Hull KR 19 (SL-E, 24/9/21)