New St Helens coach Paul Rowley makes ‘attack’ vow

PAUL ROWLEY has pledged to “add another layer” to St Helens after being appointed as their new head coach.

The former Salford Red Devils boss has signed a three-year deal to succeed Paul Wellens at the helm.

After winning the Championship twice with Leigh Centurions and leading Toronto Wolfpack to the League One title in their first season as a club, Rowley helped Salford punch above their weight with play-off appearances in 2022 and 2024.

And Rowley believes he can provide some of the attacking flair his previous sides have been known for to his new club.

“Saints have set the benchmark for years in the physical battle,” he said.

“I want to work with that foundation, retain it, add more options in attack, and keep teams guessing.

“Being a top team in Super League means you have to keep evolving, and with the way I want to play, I believe St Helens’ defence will allow me to add another layer to what Saints do really well.

“This is a squad that is evolving with young, talented players coming to the fore, who I’m really excited to work with, and who we will be patient with.

“That is something I am sure will continue to be the cornerstone of St Helens going forward, and wanting to bring the best out of them is something I’m really looking forward to.”

Image: Bernard Platt