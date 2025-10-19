Oldham react to missing out on Super League place

OLDHAM remain committed to seeking Super League status, despite missing out for 2026.

The ambitious Boundary Park club were among those who applied but weren’t picked under the panel process to select the two additional teams to go with the top twelve in the club grading rankings produced by the RFL and IMG in the words of the governing body, “to measure and drive the development of the sport”.

However the Roughyeds, building since arrival of Chairman Bill Quinn and managing director and former player and coach Mike Ford as part of a 2023 takeover, gained grade B status for the first time since the system was introduced with indicative scores for 2024, with an increase of 0.51 points giving them 7.51 out of 20.

Oldham, aiming for a strong season in the new merged second tier after finishing fourth in the Championship this year, said in a statement: “The club note being one of only 13 to have improved the score from 2025, underlining our upward trajectory and commitment to putting structures in place for continued success.

“While an increase to a 7.51 score is welcome, we do believe that a few peculiarities remain in the IMG system and have been steadfast in our belief that on-field performance must be more heavily rewarded.

“A strong financial balance sheet, increased fan engagement, attendances, commercial revenues and media engagements, along with our journey from League One champions to a top-four Championship team in just twelve months, mean we all share real excitement for 2026.

“We urge all of our loyal supporters to back Bill, Mike and the team as we continue our Rugby League rise.”

As well as reaching the play-offs, Sean Long’s side made the 1895 Cup semi-finals this year but lost to Featherstone, meaning the wait for a first visit to Wembley by an Oldham Rugby League team goes on.