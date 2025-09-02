New Super League referee to make debut in Salford Red Devils-Catalans Dragons clash

MATTY LYNN has been appointed to make his debut as a Betfred Super League referee in Thursday night’s Round 25 fixture between Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons.

The 22-year-old is originally from Yarm in Teesside, and was introduced to Rugby League at Egglescliffe School, impressing sufficiently to earn a place on Newcastle Thunder’s scholarship scheme.

He took up refereeing as a 16-year-old, initially in the community game before earning his first senior appointment in the League One fixture between West Wales Raiders and North Wales Crusaders in 2022.

Lynn joined the RFL’s Grade One panel in 2023, and has become a regular referee at Betfred Championship fixtures, and was appointed as a touch judge for this year’s AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final at Wembley, as well as for a number of Super League matches.

Phil Bentham, the RFL’s Head of Match Officials, said: “Congratulations to Matty on this appointment, which he has earned through consistent performances in 2025.

“As with all our officials, he has shown great determination and strength of character, and made many sacrifices, to reach this position – and it’s great for us as a sport that we have young officials developing to increase the depth of our panel.”