Matt Peet’s kind words for Paul Wellens after driving St Helens through stormy waters ahead of Wigan Warriors clash

RIVALS they may be, but Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has hailed rival Super League boss Paul Wellens for the way in which he has guided St Helens through stormy waters during the 2025 season.

Saints suffered a massive injury list earlier in the campaign with Wellens suffering from outside noise and pressure, so much so that Samoa boss Ben Gardiner was linked with a move to the Merseyside club.

Since then, Saints have rallied and sit inside the top five of Super League. Ahead of their game this weekend, Peet kept his cards close to his chest regarding any injury news following the withdrawal of Adam Keighran before Wigan’s win over Catalans Dragons last weekend.

“There’s not much to tell, it’ll be later in the week when we know,” Peet said.

“So we will have to wait and see if it’s the same.”

Peet also believes that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Jack Welsby is played at loose-forward despite his preferred position of fullback.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Jack Welsby plays loose-forward, they are blessed to have such quality players.

“All of the spine players are playing really well.”

The Wigan boss hailed Saints boss Wellens for the way in which he has driven his side through stormy waters earlier in the season.

“You feel for any head coach when they go through that difficulty but particularly Paul because it is his hometown club.

“He is deeply invested in his club. I could see they were doing lots of things really well, they were backing their own.

“For development and progress to come you’ve got to overcome some adversity. When the lads were getting stick off the crowd, I did feel for him.

“Although they are our rivals, I have been pleased to see them find the level that they deserve.

“I’ve got mates there – particularly Lee Briers – I just like the way their team carries itself.”