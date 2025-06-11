New Wiltshire rugby league side to play first game

FLEDGLING Wiltshire outfit Melksham Tyremen are poised to play their first game on Saturday (June 14), when re-formed Somerset Vikings visit.

The Tyremen had close to a full side at their inaugural training session and anticipate a full quota for what will be an historic event at hosts Melksham RUFC.

Coach Thomas Culshaw told League Express: “We had a really productive training session, with twelve players in total, which is a great start. It allowed us to run game-based routines.

“We had some union players who are new to Rugby League, as well as existing League lads.

“I’m looking forward to our first match as it will be a great learning experience for our debutants in terms of understanding how the game is supposed to be played.”