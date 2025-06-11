Talking Rugby League: Paris St Germain a missed opportunity

PARIS ST GERMAIN’S recent success in winning the UEFA Champions League had me wondering what might have happened if Rugby League hadn’t abandoned the PSG club that played in Super League in 1996 and 1997.

The Rugby League club was a development way ahead of its time and, as we always do in Rugby League, we were unable to exploit the incredible opportunity we were handed on a plate.

Being able to use the name of the most prestigious name in French sport should have given us the opportunity to develop Rugby League throughout the country.

Instead the club was under-resourced, badly managed, and under-appreciated by the rest of the game.

In many respects the history of Rugby League is the history of missed opportunities.

And there was no greater missed opportunity than Paris St Germain, although London Broncos are also a contender for that title.

I hope that Gary Hetherington will be able to do something about that, at least as far as London is concerned.