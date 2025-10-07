New Zealand, Samoa and Tonga name Pacific Cup squads

THE SQUADS are in for the men’s Pacific Cup – with not a single Super League player included.

All the players selected by New Zealand, Samoa and Tonga come from the NRL, despite all three selecting at least one northern hemisphere-based player for their international action last year.

The trio of Pacific nations will be looking to flex their muscles ahead of next year’s World Cup, and claim some silverware in a tournament without holders Australia due to their Ashes tour of England.

New Zealand have named an experienced side including many of the team which won the Pacific Cup in 2023, with Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Dylan Brown, Moses Leota, Ronaldo Mulitalo and Briton Nikora returning to the fold.

Retiring Kieran Foran will make his Kiwis farewell while the only uncapped player selected by coach Stacey Jones is Brisbane Broncos title-winner Xavier Willison.

Josh Papalii is named by Samoa for the first time since their run to the 2022 World Cup final while Payne Haas bolsters the side following his high-profile switch from Australia.

Coach Ben Gardiner could also hand debuts to Ata Mariota, Benaiah Ioelu and Lyhkan King-Togia.

Tonga have also secured some big additions including New Zealand-born pair Robert Toia and Stefano Utoikamanu, the latter of whom previously played for Samoa.

Leka Halasima and Demetric Vaimauga also enter the fray for coach Kristian Woolf.

Samoa face New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday, October 19 and Tonga seven days later in Brisbane.

After the Kiwis meet Tonga, also in Auckland on November 2, the top two in the group play for the trophy at Sydney’s CommBank Stadium on November 9.

New Zealand: Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm), Dylan Brown (Parramatta Eels), Erin Clark (New Zealand Warriors), Phoenix Crossland (Newcastle Knights), James Fisher-Harris (New Zealand Warriors), Kieran Foran (Gold Coast Titans), Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins), Keano Kini (Gold Coast Titans), Sebastian Kris (Canberra Raiders), Moses Leota (Penrith Panthers), Jeremy Marshall-King (Dolphins), Casey McLean (Penrith Panthers), Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks), Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (New Zealand Warriors), Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks), Isaiah Papali’i (Penrith Panthers), Scott Sorensen (Penrith Panthers), Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders), Matthew Timoko (Canberra Raiders), Naufahu Whyte (Sydney Roosters), Xavier Willison (Brisbane Broncos).

Samoa: Ata Mariota (Canberra Raiders), Benaiah Ioelu (Sydney Roosters), Blaize Talagi (Penrith Panthers), Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers), Chanel Harris-Tavita (New Zealand, Warriors), Deine Mariner (Brisbane Broncos), Francis Molo (Dolphins), Izack Tago (Penrith Panthers) Jarome Luai (Wests Tigers), Jaydn Su’A (St George Illawarra Dragons), Jazz Tevaga (Manly Sea Eagles), Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys), Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders), Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels), Lyhkan King-Togia (St George Illawarra Dragons), Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys), Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos), Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand Warriors), Simi Sasagi (Canberra Raiders), Taylan May (Wests Tigers), Terrell May (Wests Tigers).

Tonga: Paul Alamoti (Penrith Panthers), Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (Dolphins), Addin Fonua-Blake (Cronulla Sharks), Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans), Leka Halasima (New Zealand Warriors), Siliva Havili (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Lehi Hopoate (Manly Sea Eagles), Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm), Isaiya Katoa (Dolphins), Sione Katoa (Cronulla Sharks), Felise Kaufusi (Dolphins), Tolu Koula (Manly Sea Eagles), Isaiah Iongi (Parramatta Eels), Soni Luke (Penrith Panthers), Will Penisini (Parramatta Eels), Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys), Robert Toia (Sydney Roosters), Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters), Stefano Utoikamanu (Melbourne Storm), Demetic Vaimauga (New Zealand Warriors), Siua Wong (Sydney Roosters).