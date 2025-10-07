Australia forced into two early changes to Ashes squad

AUSTRALIA have been forced to make two changes to their Ashes squad within a day of head coach Kevin Walters making his selection.

Wingers Xavier Coates and Zac Lomax, of Melbourne Storm and Parramatta Eels respectively, have withdrawn through injury.

Josh Addo-Carr, also of Parramatta and a member of the Kangaroos’ 2022 World Cup-winning side, has been recalled.

And Newcastle Knights centre Bradman Best has now been picked, taking the number of uncapped players in the 24-man squad to seven.

Australia play England over three matches, the first at Wembley on Saturday, October 25.

Australia squad: Blayke Brailey (Cronulla Sharks), Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos), Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers), Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters), Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys), Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters), Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys), Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers), Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans), Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm), Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Zac Lomax (Parramatta Eels), Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels), Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm), Mark Nawaqanitawase (Sydney Roosters), Jacob Preston (Canterbury Bulldogs), Gehamat Shibasaki (Brisbane Broncos), Lindsay Smith (Penrith Panthers), Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos), Ethan Strange (Canberra Raiders), Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos), Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers), Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders).