New Zealand Warriors beat Gold Coast Titans to consolidate in top four

GOLD COAST TITANS 18 NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS 32

TOM SMITH, Cbus Super Stadium, Saturday

ROGER TUIVASA-SHECK bagged a brace as the Warriors stayed in the top-four race by shrugging off the Titans.

The veteran winger struck twice in four minutes midway through the first half as the New Zealanders made light work of a lowly opponent that shocked them on their own turf just four weeks prior.

Desperate to climb off the foot of the ladder, Gold Coast crossed first through outstanding skipper Tino Fa’asuamaleaui.

But the Auckland club then slammed on five tries to rediscover some attacking form on the run into September.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad made a productive return to fullback, notching 191 running metres, with Rocco Berry’s recovery from a shoulder complaint reshuffling the back line.

After forcing an error from James Fisher-Harris with the opening carry, Fa’asuamaleaui crashed over for the first points.

But Marata Niukore served up the Warriors’ reply before Tuivasa-Sheck found the left corner twice in quick succession.

The Bunker denied AJ Brimson just before the break to leave the hosts 12 points behind.

And a Tanah Boyd penalty stretched New Zealand’s lead soon after the restart.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak spilled a good chance but Adam Pompey capitalised on a Chanel Harris-Tavita bomb and Eddie Ieremia-Toeava barged through to put the game to bed.

Beau Fermor and Brian Kelly nabbed late consolation tries for the Titans.

TITANS: 1 AJ Brimson, 2 Jaylan De Groot, 3 Brian Kelly, 4 Jojo Fifita, 5 Phillip Sami, 6 Kieran Foran, 7 Jayden Campbell, 8 Moeaki Fotuaika, 9 Sam Verrills, 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11 Chris Randall, 12 Beau Fermor, 13 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui. Subs (all used): 14 Keano Kini, 15 Klese Haas, 16 Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui, 17 Josh Patston

Tries: T Fa’asuamaleaui (4), Fermor (74), Kelly (77); Goals: Campbell 3/3

WARRIORS: 1 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3 Adam Pompey, 4 Rocco Berry, 5 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6 Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7 Tanah Boyd, 8 James Fisher-Harris, 9 Wayde Egan, 16 Tanner Stowers-Smith, 11 Kurt Capewell, 12 Marata Niukore, 13 Erin Clark. Subs (all used): 10 Demitric Vaimauga, 14 Te Maire Martin, 15 Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, 17 Leka Halasima

Tries: Niukore (7), Tuivasa-Sheck (17, 21), Pompey (59), Ieremia-Toeava (64); Goals: Boyd 6/6

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 6-12, 6-18; 6-20, 6-26, 6-32, 12-32, 18-32

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Titans: Tino Fa’asuamaleaui; Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Penalty count: 7-4; Half-time: 6-18; Referee: Jarrod Cole; Attendance: 23,271