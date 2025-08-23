Manly Sea Eagles thrash Dolphins in bizarre result

MANLY SEA EAGLES 58 DOLPHINS 30

CALLUM WALKER, 4 Pines Park, Saturday

IN one of the most bizarre results of the 2025 campaign, Manly ran in ten tries to thrash a Dolphins side whose top eight hopes took a massive dint.

It was, however, the visitors that crossed first inside two minutes when Kulikefu Finefeuiaki crossed but Matt Lodge soon cancelled out that effort.

Jeremy Marshall-King restored the Dolphins’ lead before Luke Brooks levelled proceedings once more just three minutes later.

The Sea Eagles began to turn the screw around the half-hour mark, Lehi Hopoate and Ethan Bullemor dotting down within two minutes of each other as the hosts led 22-12 at the break.

A second-half onslaught soon followed, though, as Hopoate notched his second immediately following the resumption as Ben Trbojevic got in on the act soon after.

Brooks registered a second before the Dolphins had chance to reply with a Connelly Lemuelu four-pointer, but Ben’s brother Tom raced away to make it 46-18.

That lead was inflated further when Tolutau Koula crossed on 69 minutes and Tom Trbojevic made it a double on the night for a 58-18 lead.

The Dolphins did keep battling until the end as Feise Kaufusi and Lemuelu hit back, but the night firmly belonged to Manly.

SEA EAGLES: 1 Tom Trbojevic, 2 Jason Saab, 3 Tolutau Koula, 4 Tommy Talau, 5 Lehi Hopoate, 6 Luke Brooks, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans (C), 8 Matt Lodge, 9 Jake Simkin, 10 Siosiua Taukeiaho, 11 Corey Waddell, 12 Ben Trbojevic, 13 Jazz Tevaga. Subs (all used): 14 Aaron Schoupp, 15 Caleb Navale, 16 Ethan Bullemor, 17 Toafofoa Sipley

Tries: Lodge (7), Brooks (17, 59), Hopoate (28, 44), Bullemor (30), B Trbojevic (49), T Trbojevic (65, 72), Koula (69); Goals: Cherry-Evans 9/10

DOLPHINS: 14 Trai Fuller, 2 Jamayne Isaako, 1 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 4 Max Feagai, 5 Tevita Naufahu, 3 Jake Averillo, 7 Isaiya Katoa (C), 8 Francis Molo, 9 Jeremy Marshall-King, 10 Felise Kaufusi, 11 Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, 12 Oryn Keeley, 13 Kurt Donoghoe. Subs (all used): 15 Connelly Lemuelu, 16 Mark Nicholls, 17 Josh Kerr, 18 Ray Stone

Tries: Finefeuiaki (2), Marshall-King (14), Lemuelu (63, 80), Kaufusi (76); Goals: Isaako 5/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 6-12, 12-12, 18-12, 22-12; 28-12, 34-12, 40-12, 40-18, 46-18, 52-18, 58-18, 58-24, 58-30

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Sea Eagles: Lehi Hopoate; Dolphins: Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

Penalty count: 3-3; Half-time: 22-12; Referee: Ashley Klein; Attendance: