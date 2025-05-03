New Zealand Warriors hang on to defeat North Queensland Cowboys

NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS 30 NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS 26

IAN HOWE, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Saturday

The Warriors and Cowboys both came into the game in the play-off places with the prospect of a thrilling game being in store for the big crowd.

And, despite being drenched by heavy rain that affected much of the game, both teams delivered for their enthusiastic supporters in a big crowd, with the Warriors establishing an 18-point lead soon after half-time and the Cowboys gradually chipping away at that lead but being unable to finally get past their opponents.

A tackle by Warriors star halfback Luke Metcalf on Murray Taulagi was a crucial factor in them preserving their lead in the final minutes of the game.

The Warriors started brilliantly with two early tries from Metcalf and Edward Kosi.

The Cowboys responded through Jaxon Purdue, but the Warriors established their first-half dominance with three further tries from Chanel Harris-Tavita, Metcalf and Adam Pompey, while the Cowboys’ only reply was a Tom Dearden try.

And when Metcalf kicked an early second-half penalty to put his side 18 points ahead, the result looked like being a formality.

But the Cowboys struck back with three tries in eight minutes and suddenly the margin was only four points with 15 minutes remaining and the Queenslanders rampant.

But they couldn’t ice their recovery and the Warriors held on to go second in the NRL ladder, at least temporarily.

WARRIORS: 1 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2 Taine Tuaupiki, 3 Rocco Berry, 5 Adam Pompey, 23 Edward Kosi, 6 Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7 Luke Metcalf, 8 Marata Niukore, 9 Wayde Egan, 10 Mitchell Barnett, 11 Kurt Capewell, 12 Leka Halasima, 13 Erin Clark. Subs (all used): 15 Jackson Ford, 16 Demitric Vaimauga, 17 Bunty Afoa, 20 Samuel Healey

Tries: Metcalf (7, 28), Kosi (12), Harris-Tavita (23), Pompey (40); Goals: Metcalf 5/7

COWBOYS: 1 Scott Drinkwater, 2 Robert Derby, 3 Jaxon Purdue, 4 Viliami Vailea, 5 Murray Taulagi, 6 Tom Dearden, 7 Jake Clifford, 8 Jordan McLean, 9 Reece Robson, 10 Jason Taumalolo, 11 John Bateman, 12 Jeremiah Nanai, 13 Reuben Cotter. Subs (all used): 14 Sam McIntyre, 15 Harrison Edwards, 16 Griffin Neame, 17 Coen Hess

Tries: Purdue (15), Dearden (33), Derby (56), Taulagi (59), Nanai (63); Goals: Drinkwater 3/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 10-6, 16-6, 22-6, 22-12, 28-12; 30-12, 30-16, 30-20, 30-26

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match: Warriors: Luke Metcalf; Cowboys: Jason Taumalolo

Penalty count: 5-3; Half-time: 28-12; Referee: Adam Gee; Attendance: 49,312