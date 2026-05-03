Newcastle Knights edge 14-try thriller with South Sydney Rabbitohs

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS 42 SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS 38

TOM SMITH, McDonald Jones Stadium, Sunday

KALYN PONGA’S comeback inspired Newcastle to a heart-stopping win over the Latrell Mitchell-powered South Sydney.

Buoyed by the return of Ponga (hamstring), Bradman Best (groin) and Greg Marzhew (concussion), the Knights shot to a 28-10 half-time lead before the Bunnies stole the lead with ten minutes remaining.

But Trey Mooney crashed over for his second try to put the hosts back in front, then Newcastle denied Mitchell a match-winner at the death.

Marzhew scored a hat-trick while Mooney, Dylan Lucas, Alex Johnston and Cody Walker all bagged braces.

Souths’ 38 points is the second-biggest losing score in first-grade history.

Mooney scored first before Lucas linked up with the outstanding Dylan Brown and Marzhew found the left corner twice in three minutes.

Sean Keppie and Alex Johnston got the Bunnies on the board, but Lucas’ second gave the Knights a healthy half-time cushion.

Walker finished an audacious Johnston kick to narrow the gap then kicked perfectly for Tallis Duncan.

And when Mitchell converted Johnston’s next score, Newcastle led by just Ponga’s earlier penalty goal.

Marzhew found his third to give them some extra breathing room, but Walker and the red-hot Mitchell hit back for the Bunnies.

Mitchell’s clutch sideline conversion put Souths ahead – but Brown released Mooney for the decisive try.

Mitchell nearly pinched an 80th-minute winner, but the desperate Knights clung on.

KNIGHTS: 1 Kalyn Ponga, 2 Dom Young, 3 Dane Gagai, 4 Bradman Best, 5 Greg Marzhew, 6 Fletcher Sharpe, 7 Dylan Brown, 8 Jacob Saifiti, 9 Phoenix Crossland, 10 Trey Mooney, 11 Dylan Lucas, 12 Jermaine McEwen, 13 Mat Croker. Subs: 14 Sandon Smith (not used), 15 Tyson Frizell, 16 Pasami Saulo, 17 Fletcher Hunt (not used), 19 Francis Manuleleua, 20 Cody Hopwood

Tries: Mooney (6, 74), Lucas (10, 30), Marzhew (21, 24, 63); Goals: Ponga 7/8

RABBITOHS: 1 Matt Dufty, 2 Alex Johnston, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 Jack Wighton, 5 Campbell Graham, 6 Cody Walker, 7 Jamie Humphreys, 8 Tevita Tatola, 9 Bronson Garlick, 10 Sean Keppie, 11 Keaon Koloamatangi, 12 Tallis Duncan, 13 Cameron Murray. Subs: 14 Peter Mamouzelos, 15 Lachlan Hubner, 16 Euan Aitken, 18 Jayden Sullivan (not used), 19 Moala Graham-Taufa, 20 Adam Elliott (not used)

Tries: Keppie (27), Johnston (32, 58), Walker (43, 66), Duncan (55), Mitchell (71); Goals: Mitchell 5/7

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 22-0, 22-6, 28-6, 28-10; 28-16, 30-16, 30-22, 30-26, 36-26, 36-32, 36-38, 42-38

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Knights: Kalyn Ponga; Rabbitohs: Latrell Mitchell

Penalty count: 6-6; Half-time: 28-10; Referee: Liam Kennedy; Attendance: 23,413