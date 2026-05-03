Ryan Sheridan questions Catalans Dragons ‘resilience’

AFTER Catalans Dragons’ 33-18 home defeat to Leigh Leopards, interim coach Ryan Sheridan was left with one big question: “Where is our resilience?”

Catalans led heading into the final 15 minutes but Sheridan felt they were second-best throughout.

“I thought in the first half we were really poor. I wasn’t sure what team we had out there and what we were doing to ourselves,” he said.

“I thought that the first team that grabbed control of the game would go on to win it. In the second half we had a little bit more steel about us but I thought we were poor really and it was disappointing to get a blow-out score against us at the back end.

“For us as a group, we’re trying to find out what kind of team we are and today, you ask the question of ‘where is our resilience?’

“We need to be much better in a few areas and it’s really disappointing – we’ve got a fair bit to work on.

“We’ve got a good team in there and we’ve got performances in us but we have to work far harder and show more steel in areas of our game.

“Moving forward, we need to be resilient particularly in defence because that is the main starting point for me as a coach. We can work and build on the back of that.”