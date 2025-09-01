Newcastle Knights halfback ‘knocks back interest’ from Super League

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS halfback Tyson Gamble has “knocked back interest” from Super League as he attempts to fight for his future at the Hunter club.

Gamble still has a year left to run on his contract with the Knights, but he has found opportunities limited in 2025 having made just six appearances this campaign.

In three seasons, the 29-year-old has registered eight tries in 44 appearances and previously made 24 appearances for the Brisbane Broncos before joining Newcastle ahead of the 2023 NRL season.

However, Newcastle Herald writer Barry Toohey has revealed on social media that Gamble has not been short of suitors in England, but that he is determined to make good use of his final year’s contract with the Knights even if the club are “open” to allowing him to move on.