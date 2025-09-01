Sky Sports’ ‘exclusive’ picks revealed for Super League Round 26

SKY SPORTS have chosen their ‘exclusive’ picks for Super League Round 26, with Leigh Leopards’ home clash against St Helens taking centre stage on Friday, September 12.
The other exclusive pick will see Wakefield Trinity host Hull KR on Saturday evening with a 5.30pm kick-off.
Sky Sports officially picks two ‘exclusive’ Super League fixtures from each round which then cannot be shown by any other broadcasters, with those two games conducting a half-hour pre-match build-up slot as opposed to the five-minute Sky Sports coverage given to the remaining four fixtures from that round.
Here is the list of Sky Sports’ coverage for Round 26:
Thursday, September 11
Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons – 8pm
Friday, September 12
Wigan Warriors vs Castleford Tigers – 8pm
Leigh Leopards vs St Helens – 8pm – Sky exclusive pick
Saturday, September 13
Hull FC v Warrington Wolves – 5.30pm
Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR – 5.30pm – Sky exclusive pick
Sunday, September 14
Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils – 3pm