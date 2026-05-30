Newcastle Knights overcome Parramatta Eels

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS 28 PARRAMATTA EELS 22

TOM SMITH, McDonald Jones Stadium, Saturday

DYLAN LUCAS pressed his claim for an Origin run by leading Newcastle to a tight win over Parramatta.

The Blues’ 20th man on Wednesday night snared a brace to help the Knights open a 14-point lead midway through the second half before the underdog Eels came home with a wet sail, falling just short.

Queensland fullback Kalyn Ponga bounced back from his controversial Origin send-off, kicking four goals, while Dylan Brown celebrated his 150th NRL game in style, fittingly against his old club.

Parra number one Isaiah Iongi made a strong return from a two-month ankle lay-off to ease his club’s horror injury toll.

Lucas took less than three minutes to post the first try with a powerful loss charge.

Journeyman Brian Kelly marked his 200th first-grade game by finding the right corner in reply before Greg Marzhew replied up the other end, continuing his red-hot try-scoring form.

But the Eels shaved the gap to two by the break via Dylan Walker from a Tallyn Da Silva grubber.

The Knights pulled away after the restart, first through Harrison Graham’s dummy-half bust from inside his own half, then Lucas’ second from long range too.

Jordan Samrani grounded Ronald Volkman’s kick to keep the Eels alive, although Fletcher Hunt restored the Knights’ breathing room.

Iongi’s try and Joash Papalii’s third conversion brought Parramatta within a converted try with six minutes remaining, but the hosts held on.

KNIGHTS: 1 Kalyn Ponga, 2 Dom Young, 3 Dane Gagai, 4 Fletcher Sharpe, 5 Greg Marzhew, 6 Sandon Smith, 7 Dylan Brown, 8 Jacob Saifiti, 9 Phoenix Crossland, 10 Trey Mooney, 11 Dylan Lucas, 12 Jermaine McEwen, 13 Mat Croker. Subs: 14 Harrison Graham, 15 Tyson Frizell, 16 Pasami Saulo, 17 Cody Hopwood (not used), 18 Thomas Cant (not used), 19 Fletcher Hunt

Tries: Lucas (3, 59), Marzhew (23), Graham (45), Hunt (71); Goals: Ponga 4/5

EELS: 1 Isaiah Iongi, 2 Brian Kelly, 3 Jordan Samrani, 4 Sean Russell, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Joash Papalii, 7 Ronald Volkman, 8 Luca Moretti, 17 Harrison Edwards, 10 Jack Williams, 11 Kelma Tuilagi, 12 Kitione Kautoga, 13 Jack De Belin. Subs: 9 Tallyn Da Silva, 14 Dylan Walker, 15 Charlie Guymer (not used), 16 Toni Mataele, 18 Apa Twidle (not used), 20 Sam Tuivaiti

Tries: Kelly (10), Walker (29), Samrani (64), Iongi (74); Goals: Papalii 3/3, Volkman 0/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-4, 12-4, 12-10; 18-10, 24-10, 24-16, 28-16, 28-22

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Knights: Dylan Lucas; Eels: Isaiah Iongi

Penalty count: 3-6; Half-time: 12-10; Referee: Jarrod Cole; Attendance: 23,001