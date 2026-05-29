Oliver Gildart’s extra motivation for Challenge Cup success

HULL KR boss Willie Peters hailed Oliver Gildart’s resilience and reckons he can work his way back into the England mix.

The ex-Wigan centre has been a class act again this season, having played his part last year, when Rovers did the treble.

He should face Wigan at Wembley in the Challenge Cup final on Saturday having missed last year’s Wembley success over Warrington due to knee surgery.

Gildart is now in his third season after joining from Leigh, and Peters said: “He has been a great signing.

“We shared a moment after the semi win (he scored a try against Warrington earlier this month), just around him playing in the final.

“He hasn’t won one in terms of being on the field. He’s certainly won one in our eyes but for him, he obviously feels that playing is winning one.

“There’s a bit of motivation there with his family and with his dad (Ian won the Challenge Cup with Wigan) and that sort of thing.

“So I know he’s going after it. He’ll do everything he can to help his teammates win that day.

“He’s been class for us. It’s shown in the big games. It showed last year in the Grand Final.

“I didn’t pick him for the Grand Final the year before. But we’ve certainly seen a shift in his attitude and his game and his consistency. He’s in every week because of that.”

It is no surprise Gildart, 29, has become part of the England conversation, especially given the way his potent pairing with wing partner Joe Burgess has gone from strength to strength.

He hasn’t represented England since 2018 (he played for Great Britain a year later), and Peters said: “I don’t know what Brian McDermott is thinking.

“But when you’ve got a team who play in big games, obviously Brian will be watching those games closely. It gives everyone an opportunity to put their best foot forward.”