Newcastle Thunder call on Magic Weekend fans to see League One clash

NEWCASTLE THUNDER chairman Keith Christie has called on Rugby League supporters to get behind the club ahead of Magic Weekend.

Thunder will kick-off the party in the north-east when they entertain Workington in a League One fixture at Blaydon RU on Friday (7.30pm) – with League Express sponsoring the match – before Super League descends on St James’ Park on Saturday and Sunday.

Although Newcastle find themselves at the bottom of the table, they are proud to have a genuine north-east team filled of homegrown talent and local players, coached by the most successful Rugby League player from the region in Chris Thorman.

Christie said: “I look back fondly at the concept we first introduced in 2017 with the inaugural Magic Friday event.

“Back then, we had the vision, and now, we truly represent the region. What we need now is a response from the Rugby League family across the country. This is the Friday before the big weekend at St James’ – the perfect chance to show Rugby League belongs in the north-east.

“This event is about more than a game – it’s about keeping Newcastle Thunder viable, inspiring the next generation, and putting north-east Rugby League back on the national map.”

Fans are being urged to book tickets early for the Magic Friday game, with free parking, cost-effective food and drink and a real community feel promised. You can book tickets via the club website at thunderrugby.co.uk.